Ross Hannah’s well struck free kick is pawed away by Hanford. Hannah sends back a cross but Hanford gathers.

Gateshead growing

Signs that the home side are starting to get on the front foot now. Blues seen little of the ball last five minutes.

Nodded wide

O’Donnell free kick finds Neill Byrne who nods just wide.

Just wide

Danny Johnson does well to turn and shoot from 20 yards and sees his effort flash just wide.

Close shave

Low cross from O’Donnell almost finds Peniket sliding in. McCombe does enough and Mitchell takes a knock.

Bright start

Pouring down here at Gateshead but Chester coping far better and have been bright during the opening 10 minutes.

Saved

Hanford saves a glanced Hannah header from an LRT cross.

First effort

Great work from LRT down the left, cuts back to Turnbull who shoots over from 25 yards

First half kicks off

Chester get us started.

The teams are out

Almost time.

Record breaker

Warming up

Chester subs

Lynch, Davies, Dawson, White, Waters.

Chester team

Mitchell, Sheron, McCombe, Halls, Rowe-Turner, Joyce, Turnbull, James, Mahon, Hannah, Akintunde.

A familiar face

Theo Vassell spent last season on loan at Chester but penned a deal with tonight’s hosts in the summer following a successful trial spell. He starts tonight.

Theo Vassell
Theo Vassell (Image: Terry Marland)
Gateshead team

Hanford, Vassell, Byrne, Fyfield, Williams, O’Donnell, Hannant, Penn, McLaughlin, Johnson, Peniket.

Arrived

Welcome

It’s a long trek to the North East for the Blues this evening as Chester take on Gateshead at the International Stadium.

We’ll bring you all the action as it happens as the Blues bid to bag a valuable three points.