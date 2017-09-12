Key Events
Ross Hannah’s well struck free kick is pawed away by Hanford. Hannah sends back a cross but Hanford gathers.
Gateshead growing
Signs that the home side are starting to get on the front foot now. Blues seen little of the ball last five minutes.
Nodded wide
O’Donnell free kick finds Neill Byrne who nods just wide.
Just wide
Danny Johnson does well to turn and shoot from 20 yards and sees his effort flash just wide.
Close shave
Low cross from O’Donnell almost finds Peniket sliding in. McCombe does enough and Mitchell takes a knock.
Bright start
Pouring down here at Gateshead but Chester coping far better and have been bright during the opening 10 minutes.
Saved
Hanford saves a glanced Hannah header from an LRT cross.
First effort
Great work from LRT down the left, cuts back to Turnbull who shoots over from 25 yards
First half kicks off
Chester get us started.
Chester subs
Lynch, Davies, Dawson, White, Waters.
Chester team
Mitchell, Sheron, McCombe, Halls, Rowe-Turner, Joyce, Turnbull, James, Mahon, Hannah, Akintunde.
Theo Vassell spent last season on loan at Chester but penned a deal with tonight’s hosts in the summer following a successful trial spell. He starts tonight.
Gateshead team
Hanford, Vassell, Byrne, Fyfield, Williams, O’Donnell, Hannant, Penn, McLaughlin, Johnson, Peniket.
It’s a long trek to the North East for the Blues this evening as Chester take on Gateshead at the International Stadium.
We’ll bring you all the action as it happens as the Blues bid to bag a valuable three points.