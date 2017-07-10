Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has cast doubt over James Alabi’s planned move to Tranmere Rovers.

Ex- Chester FC striker Alabi, 22, who netted 17 goals for the Blues last season, was expected to rubber stamp a move to Prenton Park after agreeing terms with Mickey Mellon’s men, with Rovers even including him on their list of available player sponsorships at their open day on Sunday.

A deal was understood to have been all but completed but, as yet, their has been no official confirmation from Tranmere, leading to speculation that it may not be as cut and dried as first thought. The Chronicle revealed the interest of Rovers last Monday.

But as of Monday morning Chester have yet to receive an offer from Rovers or any other club for Alabi, although any buying club can announce the signing of the striker, who is out of contract after rejected a deal with the Blues, with the fee then set by a tribunal.

But Neville, part owner of National League North side Salford City with former United teammates Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, suggested that the ambitious Mancunian side may try and swoop at the last minute.

Chester are entitled to a fee for Alabi after being key in his development over the past 18 months after the striker had failed to be afforded a chance to shine at his previous clubs.

The Blues were in receipt of an offer of £10,000 from League Two side Barnet in January but rejected it as ‘derisory’ and are confident of recouping a higher figure, even if it goes to a tribunal.

Chester play their first pre-season friendly this evening when they head to Runcorn Town (kick off 7.30pm).