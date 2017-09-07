Former Tranmere Rovers manager Gary Brabin heads the betting to become the next manager of Chester FC .
Following the sacking of Jon McCarthy as Chester manager on Wednesday morning following a poor start to the season, attention has now turned to who will be the next incumbent of the hot seat and the Swansway Chester Stadium.
Brabin, who had a spell as a player at Chester City during the early 2000s, is favourite for the job according to BetVictor , who have the 46-year-old at 4/1 to be the next Blues boss.
Chester great Graham Barrow is next at 5/1, as is current Macclesfield Town manager John Askey.
At 6/1 are caretaker player/manager Tom Shaw and former Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town manager Marcus Bignot.
Other names in the frame include Ronnie Moore, Andy Holden, Justin Edinburgh, Richard Money, Dean Saundersand Brian Laws.
One name not included on the list but who the Chronicle understands will be applying is former Southport manager Dino Maamria .
Here is the full list.