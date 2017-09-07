Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Tranmere Rovers manager Gary Brabin heads the betting to become the next manager of Chester FC .

Following the sacking of Jon McCarthy as Chester manager on Wednesday morning following a poor start to the season, attention has now turned to who will be the next incumbent of the hot seat and the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Brabin, who had a spell as a player at Chester City during the early 2000s, is favourite for the job according to BetVictor , who have the 46-year-old at 4/1 to be the next Blues boss.

Chester great Graham Barrow is next at 5/1, as is current Macclesfield Town manager John Askey.

At 6/1 are caretaker player/manager Tom Shaw and former Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town manager Marcus Bignot.

Other names in the frame include Ronnie Moore, Andy Holden, Justin Edinburgh, Richard Money, Dean Saundersand Brian Laws.

One name not included on the list but who the Chronicle understands will be applying is former Southport manager Dino Maamria .

Here is the full list.

NEXT CHESTER FC MANAGER ODDS (BET VICTOR)

4/1 GARY BRABIN

5/1 GRAHAM BARROW

5/1 JOHN ASKEY

6/1 MARCUS BIGNOT

6/1 TOM SHAW

8/1 IAN SHARPS

10/1 PAUL CARDEN

12/1 RONNIE MOORE

12/1 SHAUN REID

12/1 ANDY HOLDEN

12/1 KEVIN NICHOLSON

16/1 RICHARD MONEY

16/1 JUSTIN EDINBURGH

16/1 ALAN LEWER

16/1 JIM GANNON

16/1 JOHN EUSTACE

16/1 KARL MARGINSON

16/1 DEAN SAUNDERS

16/1 NEIL REDFEARN

16/1 BRIAN LAWS

16/1 RUSS WILCOX

SKYBET ODDS

3/1 GARY BRABIN

4/1 GRAHAM BARROW

5/1 JOHN ASKEY

6/1 MARCUS BIGNOT

8/1 IAN SHARPS

10/1 PAUL CARDEN

12/1 JOHN EUSTACE

12/1 JUSTIN EDINBURGH

12/1 RONNIE MOORE

14/1 ANDY HOLDEN

14/1 DEAN SAUNDERS

14/1 NEIL REDFEARN

14/1 RUSS WILCOX