Jon McCarthy says he and his Chester FC players will ensure the memory of fan Garry Allen will live on at the football club.

Garry passed away, aged 56, after falling ill on the Harry McNally Terrace prior to last Friday's match at home to Tranmere Rovers, which he had attended with his grandson, Declan Ortega.

Tributes have flooded in for Garry - and fans, the club and the wider community have rallied around his family over the past seven days.

And McCarthy says that a visit from Declan to the club this week has ensured the Blues will keep Garry in their hearts when they take to the field.

"(Friday night) put everything into context and we were able to meet an incredibly brave lad in Declan, Garry's grandson," said the Chester manager.

"He came down to training and the lads were great with him and that was nice to see.

"We'll always try and remember him. That is important. We met Declan, and I said to him, because we have seen him now, that brings it home and there will be moments when we remember.

"It will be something that we will draw upon, and yet we know that they will have carry on with their lives where he is missing everyday. It is a difficult set of circumstances and we just wish them all the best."

The Blues will pay tribute to Garry prior to the home game with Macclesfield Town on Tuesday, March 21, where his family will be guests of honour.

And McCarthy says that the club will be there to offer continued support whenever it is needed.

He said: "It was important for him (Declan) to come to the football club. He (Garry) was a big fan and wanted to pass it on to his grandson and they stood on the Harry Mac, and those tragic circumstances, it's hard to comprehend that has happened at a football match, and as a football club we are here to support the family.

"It does appear they want and need some support from the football club and we are happy to do that, and it was an absolute pleasure to meet his wife, his son-in-law and his grandson.

"We can't imagine what they are going through and any comfort that we can provide then we are happy to help with."