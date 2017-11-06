Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot believes that his Chester FC side are already reaping the rewards of going full-time.

It's less than a month since the FA Cup debacle at Kidderminster Harriers, where a 2-0 defeat after a miserable display prompted Bignot to declare to the press post match that the team were pressing ahead with an extra days training.

In the weeks that have followed that bold move the performances have improved - visibly so in the past fortnight.

And Bignot believes that the move is paying off, although stressed that the most important factor is picking up points, something that they did with a strong second-half display at Eastleigh on Saturday where they came back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

"We’re going in the right direction and it’s small steps," said Bignot.

"The league table is going to fluctuate in the here and now. But in terms of the form guide, the last five games we would be out of the bottom four, so we are going in the right direction. I don’t think a win would be a catalyst but it would be a marker that we are heading in the right direction.

"Us going to full-time has seen its benefits and I’m sure we’ll get our rewards for doing that.

"From a coaching point of view we are physically stronger, mentally tougher, tactically better. We’re getting players now where they are showcasing their talent. There are huge benefits and we are reaping the rewards, but ultimately it is about results and we have got to pick up results."

Next up for Bignot and his charges is the small matter of the cross-border derby with rivals Wrexham on Wednesday evening (7.45pm kick off).

The Blues play host to the Dragons at the Swansway Chester Stadium under the glare of the television cameras, with the game shown live on BT Sport.

And the challenge for Bignot and his players is to ensure they get another positive result to aid their cause as they look to move away from the National League drop zone.

Bignot added: "Wednesday is massive for us and lets turn this point (at Eastleigh) into three massive points.

"The supporters are seeing what my team is all about now and I can’t wait to see our fans in a cross-border derby."