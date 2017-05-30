Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have frozen season ticket prices for the 2017/18 season and introduced a new free season ticket for under 12s.

With a full paying adult, U12s will get into the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium free of charge next season as the club looks to broaden its appeal to the next generation of Blues fans.

Tickets go on sale at 10.30am today (May 30) and between now and June 30 Blues fans will be able to take advantage of the ‘early bird’ ticket offer, which provides six free games for adults and concessions and 13 free games for 12-18 year olds.

After that, the season tickets will go on full price sale.

The Chester ticket office will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and, to assist supporters who may be unable to make it to the ground during the week, the ticket office will be open on Sunday June 25; also 10am until 4pm. That date is also the deadline for existing season ticket holders to reserve their seats.

A club statement read: “As part of our desire to communicate and engage with fans directly, we have personally written to all existing and previous season ticket holders to outline the details of next season’s offer and, indeed, to make the process of purchasing a ticket significantly easier.”

SEASON TICKET PRICES - 2017/2018

EARLY BIRD – May 30 to June 30 2017

Harry McNally Terrace:

Adult - £255

Concessions (Including 19-21 year olds) - £170.

12-18 years - £50

U12’s (With full paying adult) – free

The Maxiflow Stand and Swettenham Chemist’s Community Stand:

Adult - £306

Concessions - £204

19-21 years - £170

12-18 years - £50

U12’s (With full paying adult) – free

GENERAL SALE – From July 3, 2017

Harry McNally Terrace:

Adult - £285

Concessions (Including 19-21 year olds) - £190

12-18 - £57

U12’s (With full paying adult) – FREE

The Maxiflow Stand and Swettenham Chemist’s Community Stand:

Adult - £342

Concessions - £228

19-21 years - £190

12-18 years - £57

U12’s (With full paying adult) – free