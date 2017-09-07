Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Southport manager Dino Maamria is set to throw his hat into the ring for the vacant manager’s job at Chester FC .

The Tunisian was present at Damson Park on Tuesday night to watch Chester’s miserable 2-0 defeat to Solihull Moors - a defeat that spelled the end of Jon McCarthy’s reign as Blues manager.

The Chronicle understands that Maamria, 46, is likely to apply for the role, which is accepting applicants for the next seven days.

As a player Maamria turned out for Doncaster Rovers, Southport and Stevenage before turning his hand to management with Northwich Victoria in 2007, saving them from relegation during the 2007/2008 season.

Spells on the coaching staff at Stevenage and Preston North End followed before he took over at Southport in November 2015, going on a seven-game winning streak that hauled them away from the drop zone and saw him named National League Manager of the Month for December 2015.

After leaving the Sandgrounders for personal reasons Maamria then joined Newport County as assistant to Graham Westley, leaving the club when Westley was sacked in March this year.

Maamria is likely to face stiff competition for the role, though.

Chester City legend Graham Barrow, currently assistant at Chesterfield, is being heavily linked with the role, as is former Tranmere Rovers manager Ronnie Moore and another ex-Rovers boss, Gary Brabin.