Michael Owen and Dean Saunders are expected to behind the microphone on Wednesday as part of BT Sport's live coverage of the cross-border derby between Chester FC and Wrexham (7.45pm kick off).

It will be the second time that Chester-born former England and Liverpool striker Owen has been a summariser for a derby clash having been part of the BT Sport team alongside Robbie Savage for the famous last-gasp 2-1 derby win over Wrexham in 2014.

Former Welsh international Saunders is set to be alongside Owen for this instalment, with the ex-Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa striker having managed the Dragons between 2008 and 2011.

Owen's Chester connections run deeper than simply being born in the city, of course, with his father, Terry, having made almost 200 appearances for the Blues between 1972 and 1977, being a part of the side that famously reached the League Cup semi-finals.

The derby this season will be the first since the reformation of the Blues where there is no safe travel element.

The 'bubble' restrictions that had been imposed by North Wales Police and Cheshire Constabulary since 2010, had meant that only away fans who had purchased tickets to travel on coaches under police escort were permitted to attend - something that had not been widely welcomed by supporters of both sides.

But prior to the start of this season it was agreed that the safe travel restrictions would be lifted.