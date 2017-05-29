Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC striker Kane Richards has signed with Vanarama National League rivals Dover Athletic.

The 22-year-old was one of six players released by Blues boss Jon McCarthy at the end of the season and he has accepted the offer of a one year deal at the Crabble.

Richards, who joined Chester in December 2014 from Ilkeston, made 69 appearances for the Blues, 39 of which came in the National League during the 2016/17 campaign where he netted eight times.

(Photo: doverathletic.com)

Dover boss Chris Kinnear has been left facing a striking dilemma after losing leading scorer Ricky Miller to League One side Peterborough United and has added to the signings of Mitch Brundle and Jamie Allen at the Kent side.

Richards was released alongside Elliott Durrell, Blaine Hudson, Johnny Hunt, Ross Killock and Kieran Evans at the start of May. Hunt and Hudson have signed deals with Mansfield Town and The New Saints respectively.