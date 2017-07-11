Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC midfielder Elliott Durrell has been training with Macclesfield Town as he looks to get himself fixed up with a new club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season.

Durrell, 26, was released along with five others by Blues boss Jon McCarthy at the end of last season after making 46 appearances in the National League for the club, bagging eight goals.

One of the surprise names on the released list back in May, heading out the exit door at the Swansway Chester Stadium with Johnny Hunt, Blaine Hudson, Kane Richards, Ross Killock and Kieran Evans, Durrell was part of Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy last month, aiming to impress scouts from across Europe.

He was in pre-season action for his former club AFC Telford United at the weekend, scoring in a 4-0 win over Haughmond. Ex-Chester striker Will Marsh was also among the Telford trialists in that game.

But Durrell has also been training with the Silkmen, who signed former Chester midfielder Ryan Lloyd last month.

Macc boss John Askey has been busy trying to rebuild his squad after a summer exodus. A number of players departed Moss Rose including Chester’s new trio of Andy Halls, Kingsley James and John McCombe.