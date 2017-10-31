Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Richard Money, who was interviewed for the Chester FC job earlier this season, has resigned as manager of National League rivals Solihull Moors after just one month in charge.

The 62-year-old, who replaced sacked Liam McDonald, has left the Damson Park outfit bottom of the division with 11 points from their opening 18 games.

Money was one of the leading contenders along with Graham Barrow and Neil Redfearn for the Chester job until the appointment of Marcus Bignot - a former boss of Solihull Moors - in September following the sacking of Jon McCarthy.

In a statement on the club's website, Money said: "There are so many people at this club who have worked so hard to get it to the level it is playing at right now and it deserves to stay there.

"It needs someone who can fully commit to the clubs future and unfortunately I am unable to do that right now. I wish everyone, board, players and supporters every success and thank them for their help, kindness and understanding."

Moors were beaten 4-0 by AFC Fylde at the weekend.

Assistant Manager Gary Whild will take charge along with Coach, Keith Bertschin, and director of sport, Mark Fogarty for the FA Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.