Former Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy has joined the backroom team at League Two side Port Vale.

The 47-year-old has joined the Valiants as fitness coach but will assist manager Neil Aspin with coaching and scouting duties at Vale Park.

McCarthy was sacked as Chester manager in September following a dismal start the National League campaign and was interviewed for the vacant position at Southport in recent weeks and had also been in the frame for the FC United of Manchester job.

Revered as a legend at Port Vale owing to a successful spell in his playing days at Vale Park in the 1990s, McCarthy's new role sees him link up with his former teammate during those days - Aspin.

Aspin took over as manager at Vale Park in October, leaving his role as Gateshead boss to take the post.

Aspin told the Stoke Sentinel: "If you are a supporter of Port Vale you know Jon McCarthy, but it is not a case of jobs for the boys. It is because Jon is well qualified for the job that I want him to do, to deal with the fitness of the players and also to be another coach as well because of the numbers of players that we have.

"It is good to bring in somebody who has a lot of experience football wide, but he has a degree in sports science so he can combine the two roles."