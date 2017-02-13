Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester hero Ian Rush has backed his old club for an eventual return to the Football League, insisting that is where the team belongs.

A winless run of five games has knocked the club’s play-off hosts, the most recent 2-1 defeat to Gateshead leaving them 10 points of fifth-placed Dover Athletic.

Liverpool and Wales legend Rush began his career at Chester and quickly became one of the hottest young prospects in English football when he helped them reach the fifth round of the FA Cup, scoring against giants Newcastle United in the process in a 2-0 win at St James' Park.

Rush left Chester for Liverpool in 1980 and legendary status followed but returned to the club in 2004, 25 years later, as manager after the club had been promoted back into league football and helped the club avoid relegation from League Two.

Chester's rise and fall in the years that followed has been well documented and Rush, 55, believes that a return to League football isn't too far away for the Blues despite their recent poor form.

"It is not going to be easy because it is a difficult league to get out of and there are some clubs paying a lot of money to do that but Chester are owned by the supporters now and that is what makes things even better," said Rush - who was speaking at an event to promote the chance to win £3 Million for just £1 on The Football Pools.

“I watch them and they are doing great in that league but it would be nice to see them get back to League Two because that is where they belong."

Chester harboured slim play-off hopes heading in to February but three defeats on the spin have all but ended that dream for this season. But Rush is hopeful that they can soon be in the mix and challenging teams in the National League with far heftier budgets.

"If they made the play-offs it would be a great result," he added.

" It is not all about money, it is about the determination and it looks like the players there are having a go and putting that determination in.

"I played for Chester and managed them and they were in the Football League both times and I live in Chester as well so it would be great."

