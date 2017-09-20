Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC defender Ross Killock has joined forces with ex-Blues boss Steve Burr at Stalybridge Celtic.

Defender Killock, 23, endured an injury-ravaged season at Chester last term and made just two substitute appearances owing to calf and hamstring injuries and was released in the summer.

The former Leeds United defender had spent part of the 2013/14 season on loan at Chester and there were high hopes for him last season only for injury to put paid to them early on.

(Image: Terry Marland)

But Killock looks like he now has a clean slate and signed terms with Burr's Evo-Stik Premier League strugglers earier this week, coming on as a second-half substitute in Celtic's 4-1 loss at Witton Albion.

Burr's side sit bottom of the the division with eight defeats from their opening ten games, winning the other two.

Aidan Chippendale, a one-time Chester loanee, is also part of the Stalybridge squad.