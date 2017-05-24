Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC defender Johnny Hunt has signed for League Two side Mansfield Town.

The 26-year-old full-back was one of six Blues players released by manager Jon McCarthy earlier this month, with his departure a shock to many fans.

The left back had been a regular for the Blues for the past two seasons after joining from Cambridge United in the summer of 2015, but he was deemed surplus to requirements.

But he has taken little time to fix himself up with a new club and he will make the step up to the Football League next season after signing with the Stags, managed by former Rotherham United and Leeds United boss Steve Evans.

“Johnny is a young man who first came to my attention when I was first team manager at Rotherham United and he was at Wrexham,” Evans told the Mansfield website. “He had an outstanding season.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

“I can remember watching him score the winner in the FA Trophy final before being sold to Cambridge for an undisclosed fee. A few months later he went back up to the north-west and I understood at the time that he was a little bit homesick, being young and away from home.

“I have spoken to the people at Cambridge during the last couple of days just to talk about character and they said that he was a wonderful talent.

“He has matured and I have watched him a few of times, along with Paul Raynor and our head of recruitment. The reports I have received have been very positive.

“Whatever people say about non-league, it’s a special place and I love it. There are good players in there and we’ve certainly got one of the best coming out of it.”

Former Wrexham man Hunt made a total of 92 appearances for the Blues in his two-year spell, netting four times for the club.

He was released along with Elliott Durrell, Ross Killock, Blaine Hudson, Kane Richards and Kieran Evans. Hudson has since joined Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints.