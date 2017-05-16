Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC left back Johnny Hunt is rumoured target for newly-promoted AFC Fylde.

The 26-year-old was one of six players to be shown the door by Blues boss Jon McCarthy at the end of the season, with his departure one of the more surprising.

And Hunt, who was linked with a move back to former club Wrexham last month, has caught the eye of other National League clubs with ambitious Fylde, who will playing in non-league football’s top tier next season after winning the National League North title, keen on the Liverpudlian, it is understood.

Manager Dave Challinor is keen to strengthen his side for the rigours of National League football and Hunt provides valuable experience.

Having started his career at Wrexham, Hunt moved on to League Two Cambridge United in 2014 but made the switch to Chester during the summer of 2015 and went on to be a regular in his time at the club and made 92 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

In our 2016/17 season survey, Hunt’s departure was the most surprising to Blues fans with a vote of 55%. Elliott Durrell was second with 40%. He also picked up the Players' Player of the Year Award at the club's end-of-season awards ceremony.

Chester boss McCarthy is already in dialogue with new additions to his Blues squad with another striker, a midfielder and centre backs and full backs all on his radar as well as a back-up goalkeeper for Alex Lynch, who penned a new deal with the Blues last week.