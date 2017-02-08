Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC boss Steve Burr is back in football a little over a week after being sacked from his job as manager of Southport.

Burr, 57, was dismissed from the Sangrounders last week after just four months in the job at Haig Avenue, with a downturn in results leaving them perilously close to the National League drop zone.

But Burr has now been handed the reins at one of his former clubs, Stalybridge Celtic, until the end of next season.

Burr spent three seasons at Bower Fold between 2007 and 2010, leading the National League North side to the Conference North play-off final in 2008.

Stalybridge chairman Rob Gorski said: ""I'm absolutely thrilled that we have secured Steve's services. He is a Conference Premier manager and it's only his love of Celtic that brought him back here. Our objective short term is to very much stay in this league.

"We have some very winnable games in the next six to eight matches. If we do go down, then we will be giving Steve the budget to get us back up at the first time of asking.

"We are not prepared to go backwards. We have some fabulous longer term plans that we are working on, but in the short term, we need to either remain in this league, or return immediately next season."

Burr was dismissed as Chester boss last April, eventually being succeeded by Jon McCarthy.