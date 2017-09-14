Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Treble title-winning former Chester FC manager Neil Young is back in football.

Young has been named as head of scouting at the Blues' Vanarama National League rivals FC Halifax Town.

It is the 42-year-old's first job in the game since he quit as boss of Altrincham in August 2016.

Young has no intention of returning to football management after also having had a spell in charge of Stockport County after leaving Chester in January 2014.

But, following his appointment by Halifax, he said: "I have had a few battles over the years competing against FC Halifax Town in management roles but football management is now behind me.

"It will now be really nice to be working on the same side with such a progressive club and personally I am really looking forward to getting started and playing my part in bringing future success."

Young led the reborn Blues to the top flight of non-league football in the space of three memorable and glory laden seasons.

But it is eye for up-and-coming talent that has attracted Halifax who state his appointment gives the club an 'opportunity of enhancing the already strong reputation it has for developing players and progressing careers into the Football League, Premier League and international football'.

Young's greatest success story at Chester was Antoni Sarcevic.

He signed the talented midfielder for a minimal four-figure fee from Crewe Alexandra in November 2011.

But, after scoring 23 goals in 80 appearances, Sarcevic made a six-figure move to Fleetwood Town in June 2013.

The Blues eventually received £118,000 for the 2012-13 Conference North player of the year, who is now playing for Plymouth Argyle.

It remained a club record fee for the fan-owned club until academy graduate Sam Hughes joined former Premier League champions Leicester City in the summer for a a deal worth an initial £130,000.

Young was named in the City Fans United Hall of Fame last October.