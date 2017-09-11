Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers striker Kevin Davies has emerged a candidate for the vacant manager’s job at Chester FC .

The Chronicle understands that although the 40-year-old has yet to submit a formal application, he is interested in succeeding Jon McCarthy at the helm of the National League side.

After a glittering career in professional football that saw him play in the Premier League for the likes of Bolton, Southampton and Blackburn, Davies retired from the game in 2015.

Davies, who has one England cap to his name, has been involved in television punditry since retiring but has taken his coaching badges and completed his Uefa A Licence alongside Paul Scholes, Trevor Sinclair and Darren Fletcher.

Now it appears that former striker is ready to try his hand at management, with the vacant job at Chester an interesting proposition.

But Davies is sure to face plenty of competition for the top job at the Swansway Chester Stadium, with former Grimsby Town and Solihull Moors manager Marcus Bignot having applied for the job and the likes of Chester legend Graham Barrow also in the frame.

Tom Shaw took on the role of caretaker manager for the 1-1 draw at home to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday where there were a number of interested onlookers including former Chester City midfielder Shaun Reid, who has most recently been at the helm of Warrington Town, and ex-Southport boss Dino Maamria.

Applications for the post close on Wednesday and the Blues hope to have the new man in place before the Maidenhead United home game on September 23.