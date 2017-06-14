Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s annoying, isn’t it?

No doubt in your places of work this morning all the chatter has been about who Liverpool, Manchester United or Everton have got in the opening month of the Premier League.

The wait goes on for the most important of fixture announcements, though, and Chester FC fans will have to bide their time for another three weeks.

The 2017/18 Vanarama National League fixtures have been confirmed for a Wednesday, July 5 release at 1pm. It can’t come soon enough!

The summer transfer business done by Jon McCarthy has restored plenty of optimism at the Blues and yesterday’s arrival of Kingsley James only served to heighten the excitement levels for the new season.

Last year Chester started off their campaign with a trip to Gateshead, losing 3-0 at the International Stadium on a baking hot day in the North East.

The season before saw Chester begin with a 1-0 home win over Braintree Town thanks to a Johnny Hunt strike while the start of the 2014/15 National League season was one to forget as the Blues were thumped 5-0 at home by a rampant Barnet side.