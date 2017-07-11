Dave Powell

About Flint

The Welsh Alliance side, managed by Andy Holden, finished sixth in the league last season and will be looking for another strong showing this time around. They were in action against Everton U23s at the weekend and were on the end of a 6-1 decision against a strong Toffees side that included former Chester loanee Calum Dyson and Luke Garbutt.

Dave Powell

Two separate XIs

As they did at Runcorn, Chester will play two different teams in each half. To be confirmed soon. One player who is here but sitting out as a precautionary measure is Ross Hannah who was withdrawn towards the end last night as a precaution after tweaking a muscle.

Dave Powell

Flint Town United team

Ben Jones, Ieuan Hewitt, Matty Woodward, Stef Halewood, Phil Doran, Joel Haak, Carl Rodgers, Steve Cunningham, Lee Healey, Shaun Beck, Kyle Smyth. SUBS: James Hooper, Luke Tyson, Matty Pierce, Ryan Conney, Jack Pickering, Andy Brown, Paul Davies, Nikki Lee Bulmer.

Dave Powell

Former Blues hero in charge

Andy Holden took charge of Flint last month.

The former Everton and Hibernian coach played three seasons at Chester between 1983 and 1985 before moving to Wigan Athletic.

Our reporter Paul Wheelock caught up with him earlier. HERE is what he had to say.

Andy Holden in his Chester City days
Dave Powell

Tonight's surroundings

A nice set up at the Welsh Alliance side.

Welcome

It’s the short trip for the Blues this evening as they head to Cae-Y-Castell for their second friendly in three days.

A strong side is expected once again as Jon McCarthy looks to get his side sharp for the National League season on August 5.

Kick off is at 7.30pm and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.