About Flint
The Welsh Alliance side, managed by Andy Holden, finished sixth in the league last season and will be looking for another strong showing this time around. They were in action against Everton U23s at the weekend and were on the end of a 6-1 decision against a strong Toffees side that included former Chester loanee Calum Dyson and Luke Garbutt.
Two separate XIs
As they did at Runcorn, Chester will play two different teams in each half. To be confirmed soon. One player who is here but sitting out as a precautionary measure is Ross Hannah who was withdrawn towards the end last night as a precaution after tweaking a muscle.
Flint Town United team
Ben Jones, Ieuan Hewitt, Matty Woodward, Stef Halewood, Phil Doran, Joel Haak, Carl Rodgers, Steve Cunningham, Lee Healey, Shaun Beck, Kyle Smyth. SUBS: James Hooper, Luke Tyson, Matty Pierce, Ryan Conney, Jack Pickering, Andy Brown, Paul Davies, Nikki Lee Bulmer.
Former Blues hero in charge
Andy Holden took charge of Flint last month.
The former Everton and Hibernian coach played three seasons at Chester between 1983 and 1985 before moving to Wigan Athletic.
Our reporter Paul Wheelock caught up with him earlier. HERE is what he had to say.
Tonight's surroundings
A nice set up at the Welsh Alliance side.
Welcome
It’s the short trip for the Blues this evening as they head to Cae-Y-Castell for their second friendly in three days.
A strong side is expected once again as Jon McCarthy looks to get his side sharp for the National League season on August 5.
Kick off is at 7.30pm and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.