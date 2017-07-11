Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A goal in each half from Jordan Chapell and Lucas Dawson bagged Chester FC a 2-0 win at Flint Town United in their second pre-season friendly in as many days.

Having claimed a 5-1 success at Runcorn Town just 24 hours earlier, Chester were back at it at Cae-Y-Castell for a clash against a Silkmen side now under the stewardship of former Blues hero Andy Holden.

Jon McCarthy, as he had done at Runcorn, opted to field two different sides in each half in order to get all of his squad some playing time ahead of the National League kick off on August 5.

A stronger side was named in the first half while a number of trialists, including Dawson, took to the field in the second.

But it was the Welsh Alliance side who came closest to drawing first blood when their new signing Lee Healey foud space on the left before forcing a low save out of Alex Lynch.

John McCombe then forced a fine save out of Ben Jones in the Flint goal when he connected with a header from Paul Turnbull corner.]

But Chester were in front on 12 minutes following a fine sweeping move.

Lathaniel Rowe-Turner picked up the ball from left back and found the feet of Harry White who turned his marker superbly, laying off to the overlapping Chapell who found the back of the net with a neat sidefooted low finish.

Chester were in control for long periods but it was Healey who went closest next, rifling over from 20 yards after finding some room on the left.

There was precious little in the way of goalmouth action for the remainder of the half, though, although it was the Blues who bossed the contest comfortably with Andy Halls having an impressive 45 minutes at right back, carrying on from his good showing at Runcorn.

The second half brought the expected raft of changes with a number of trialists getting a run out, including a young right back who had previously been a part of Brentford’s youth academy.

There was a more youthful look to the second XI, too, with James Jones, Alex Downes, Joe Edwards, Nathan Brown and Rhain Hellawell all getting a run out.

Wade Joyce dragged an effort just wide of Nikki Lee-Bulmer’s goal just after the restart before Nyal Bell tried his luck from distance, forcing the Flint stopper to save at the second attempt as Chester looked to add to their lead.

But neither side possessed a cutting edge in the final third and chances were at a premium, with the mass changes taking the energy out of the contest.

Just when it seemed that neither side would be finding a way through, Chester doubled their advantage on 77 minutes through Dawson.

Some pressure on the edge of the Flint area saw Joyce turn and lay off Dawson who used the outside of his right foot to strike the ball low past Lee-Bulmer from 25 yards with the ball nestling into the bottom corner.

There was to be little more in the way of goalmouth action as the game petered out and Chester made it two wins in two days to start their pre-season schedule in positive fashion.

MATCH FACTS

Flint Town United: Jones, Hewitt, Woodward, Halewood, Doran, Haak, Rodgers, Cunningham, Healey, Beck, Smyth. SUBS: Hooper, Tyson, Pierce, Conney, Pickering, Brown, Davies, Lee-Bulmer.

Chester (first half) Lynch, Halls, McCombe, Astles, Rowe-Turner, Chapell, Turnbull, James, Davies, Akintunde, Bell.

Second half: Trialist A, Trialist B, Jones, Trialist C, Downes, Edwards, Dawson, Joyce, Hellawell, Brown, White.

Goals: Chapell 12, Dawson 77.