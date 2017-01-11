Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's hard to imagine that too many Chester FC fans lost sleep last night after the Blues' exit from the Cheshire Senior Cup.

A youthful Chester team containing 12 academy products were beaten 5-4 on penalties after being held 3-3 at the end of extra time by the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side.

The game won't live too long in the memory and, while it wasn't by any means vintage stuff on the field, there were some positives to be had.

Matty Waters looks like a senior pro

It was always going to be the case that Waters would be withdrawn after an hour but he looked a cut above against Hyde in a central midfield role.

Fresh from an impressive display at Braintree Town at the weekend, the 19-year-old was in a team full of academy players but looked like one of the seniors – a testament to how far he has come this season.

His awareness and decision making were superb and the way he took his goal was breathtaking. He is knocking on the door of the first team now, make no mistake.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

A chance to get some minutes

Johnny Hunt sits out the last game of his three-match ban this weekend when the Blues entertain Forest Green Rovers in the FA Trophy.

But last night provided him the chance to get some much-needed minutes under his belt ahead of his return to the first team fold.

Playing at centre back, Hunt wore the captain's armband and was a vocal presence throughout.

Roberts in good form

Liam Roberts put in a good display between the sticks to show that he is in the kind of form that should keep Alex Lynch on his toes.

Lynch has been in excellent form for Chester since coming in following Roberts' horror groin injury sustained at York City back in October.

But Roberts, on loan from Walsall, produced a number of fine saves against Hyde and looks like he can keep the pressure on his teammate for the number one spot.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Youngsters show the future is bright

There were 12 academy products in the Chester team last night and they pushed the senior players of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side hard.

A number of them caught the eye but the trickery of Nathan Brown was particularly exciting and he took his goal superbly.

Another one to impress was tall defender James Jones who looked assured and like a player who could make the transition to senior football in the not-too-distant future.

Minutes for Marsh

Will Marsh has struggled for game time since arriving at the Blues in November but he had the chance to get some valuable minutes last night.

While he didn't stand out as a star performer he did, however, show some neat touches and quick thinking and the chance to get a serious run out will mean he is ready to contribute to the first team when he gets his chance.