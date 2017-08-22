Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC midfielder Kingsley James admitted that Saturday’s first half showing against Sutton United was ‘nowhere near’ good enough but stressed that the season was only in its infancy.

The Blues rallied back from 2-0 down against Sutton to make it 2-2 until Kieron Cadogan netted in injury time to seal the three points for Paul Doswell’s men, who went top of the National League following the result.

Chester performed well after the break but it was their first half display that caused much ire among some sections of the fanbase, and James acknowledges that it was well below what should be expected.

“We know first half wasn’t good enough, it was nowhere near,” said James, who returned to the Blues from Macclesfield Town in the summer.

“We looked really disorganised which we’re not at all.

“The goals we conceded were poor, and we can’t just look at the defence and say it was the defence’s fault because the first two goals there isn’t much wrong that they have done. But as a group we have given them a two-goal headstart and we can’t afford to do that against teams in this league.

“Second half we should have won the game with the chances that we created. There was only one winner. The disappointing thing is then we have let them take three points. If we take a point there, as much as it might sound negative to some people we would still be unbeaten. It’s really disappointing.”

(Image: Dale Miles)

Chester came out of the blocks in a much more positive fashion after the break following Craig Mahon’s stunning strike on the stroke of half time lifted some gloom.

“There was more fight,” said James.

“It shouldn’t really take anything, we should do it ourselves, that’s the disappointing thing. It took us to come in at half time, have a few words with each other and we got going. We were by far the better team then, by far. To concede in the way that we did was a sucker punch, really.

“It’s frustrating for everyone. We have got another big game on Saturday and we have got to perform like we did second half for 90 minutes. If we can turn that half into a 90 minute performance then we will compete with any team in this league. They (Sutton) are going on a good run at the moment and we made them look really average second half.”

The Blues, still searching for their first win of the new season, travel to an Aldershot Town side on Saturday who have started the season brightly.

And James insists that they can ill afford to dwell on what has been and stressed that they have plenty of time left to turn things around.

“You can’t dwell on games at this level whether you win or lose,” said James.

“We have got to move on from it. There is 42 games left and we can’t be worrying ourselves and fearing anything at this point. We need to perform and not worry about league tables and where we are at or what anyone’s thoughts are, we have just got to perform.

“It’s a long season and we are right at the start. It’s disappointing but we have got to turn that 45 minutes into 90 minutes as soon as possible.”