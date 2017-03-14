Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday League

FC Blacon run riot in extra-time to book their place in the Whitchurch Sports Chester & District Sunday FA Cup final.

Their last-four clash with Chester & District Sunday League rivals FC Hickorys was 0-0 after 90 minutes.

But the deadlock in a tight, entertaining clash was broken three minutes into the first period of extra-time when Sam Davies crossed from the left to give Scott Chard a simple tap-in from six yards.

That was the way it stayed until the 104th minute when Blacon doubled their advantage with a Tom Sheridan penalty.

Two became three six minutes later through Jack Pickering and in the 114th minute Davies sealed a 4-0 success for Blacon.

AFC Bears Paw kept their slim Concorde Trophies Section A title hopes alive with a 3-2 victory at St Theresa’s.

Nathan Mapletoft was the star of the show, hitting a hat-trick, with Tom George and Joe Cossins taking Theresa’s close.

Alec Hutchinson was also a hat-trick hero as Custom House won 6-1 at home to West Park Rangers in Section B.

Matty Jones (2) and Joe Imlach were also on target for Custom with Declan McHugh reducing the arrears for Rangers.

Sam Moore took his tally for the term up to 24 after bagging a brace in Groves Athletic’s 5-2 success at home to Holdi.

Paul Gates, Tom Douglas and Daniel Woodcock did the rest of the damage with Ryan Burns and Tom Frost (pen) offering the replies.

Keith Robinson and Tony Wedge fired Vauxhall SC to a 2-1 triumph at home to Handbridge Lions that ensured they moved up to second.

Tom Rowlands’ strike proved a consolation for the Lions.

Chester & District Wirral League

Clubbies moved within five points of top spot in Olympic Trophies Division One after a stunning 5-1 win at home to leaders AFC ESSAR.

Liam McGovern (2), Jake Johnson, Scott Meredith and Mikey Edwards did the damage for Clubbies, who climb up to second as a result, with Jamie Johnson pulling a goal back for ESSAR.

(Photo: David Evans)

Hoole Rangers (Matt Sharpe 3, Ally Thompson) lost 5-4 at home to New Ferry Rangers (Michael Haddock, Sean Hyland, Luke Cassidy, Sam Price, Scott Christiansen) while Elton Athletic went down 5-0 at Neston Nomads 3rds (Harley Price 4, Paul Johnstone).

Sam Henry fired five goals in Blacon Youth’s 12-0 romp at Kelsall in the Queensferry Sports Premier Division.

Danny Davies (3), James Henry, Lloyd Ellams, Liam Mackin and Matty Mackin got the rest of the goals.

Johnny Pringle hit a hat-trick and Jon Edwards and Paul Jones were also on target as MBNA won 6-4 at home to Chester Nomads 3rds (Danny Tidd, Jon Roberts, Tom Noble, Matt Lewis).

Elton Rigger (Stephen Harper 2) lost 5-2 at home to unstoppable Link Up Division Two table-toppers Sutton Athletic (Dan Higginson 2, Liam Brennan, Peter Barnett, Tom Bowen).

And Sutton’s day got better when news filtered through that second-placed Overpool Athletic had been beaten 1-0 at third-placed St Saviours (Joe Burns).

Orange Athletic (Garry Owen, Stu Drury, Iain Thomas) triumphed 3-0 at AFC Quays, Hoole Youth were 3-2 winners at Upton Rangers (Jim King, Jack Ashton), while Chester Argyle (Tim Ashbrook, Macauley Salter) drew 2-2 at home to Blacon Youth Reserves.

Upton JFC’s run in the Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy came to an end after they lost their quarter-final clash 2-0 at Franklyns (Ashley Williams, Nana Eneh).

Crossway went down 2-0 at Neston Nomads (Chris Adamson, Chris Oakley) in the Doug Johnson Veterans Trophy second round.

Bushel Athletic recorded a 3-1 victory at Ellesmere Port Town (Luke Guest) while Higher Bebington Kelma (David McNeill 2, John Moulton, Paul Roberts, Ryan Hamilton) won 5-3 at home to Ashton Vets.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Blacon Vets (Jamie Rogers) moved top in the Friday Nights 11s Division with a 1-0 win over M&S Bank.

CBP (Paul Ricci, Robert Town) beat El Porto (Ben Winder) 2-1.

ESWA (Liam Rose, Stu Hardman) maintained first place in the Monday Nights 11s Division with a 2-1 triumph over Cemex (Sam Richards).

Groves Athletic (Tom Douglas, Daniel Woodcock) were 2-0 winners over Upton Rangers while Wirral United (Michael Parry) edged out Elton Athletic 1-0.

West Cheshire League

A thrilling fightback was not enough to prevent Chester Nomads from going down 4-3 at home to Capenhurst Villa in Division One.

Ryan Nicol, Kirk McMurray, Phil Jones and Phil Quillam fired Cape into a quickfire four-goal lead.

But Nomads had halved the deficit before the opening period was out thanks to good finishes from James McIntosh and Sam Manton.

And Cape nerves were jangling when Jack Delgardo converted a 57th-minute penalty.

But despite heavy pressure, in which Dale Harris headed over, Manton hit the post, and another effort was cleared off the line, Nomads were unable to equalise.

Upton AA lost 4-2 at Newton in spite of a neat Stephen Rowlands goal and a fine free kick from Luke Finch.

When trailing 2-1, Chris Melia missed the chance to level matters for Upton from the penalty spot.

In Division Three, Upton AA Reserves (Nathan Mapletoft) lost 5-2 at home to Litherland REMYCA Reserves, while Helsby Reserves were thrashed 9-0 at Marshall Reserves.

Cheshire League

Malpas shook off the ring rust to draw 1-1 at home to Premier Division high flyers Linotype Cheadle Heath Nomads.

Malpas fell behind in the 24th minute but, playing their first match for three weeks, and their first at home under new manager Tommy Lloyd, they battled back.

Alex Hughes blasted in their equaliser after racing on to a defence-splitting pass from Danny Lloyd and, after Nomads were reduced to 10 men, he nearly scored again.

Thomas Millburn was named Malpas' man of the match.

Lloyd said: "In summary, young Lloyd Chesters in goal shows experience way beyond his years, the defence are establishing themselves as solid unit, midfield is a great mix of experience, led by our club captain Richard Saddler, and youth, with energetic widemen.

"Alex Hughes has a natural eye for goal and we're lucky enough to have strength in numbers with the likes of Andy Morris slotting into the starting XI and a strong bench available with Harry Cunningham doing well when he came on in the second half."

Tarporley Victoria (Henry Buckley, Andrew Clacher) drew 2-2 at home to Moore United Reserves in the President’s Cup.

Deva Christleton (Ilya Haycock, Sean Robinson) lost 3-2 at home to Moore United in Division Two.

Chester & District FA Challenge Cup

Christleton Celtic booked their place in the final with a 6-2 success at home to Cestrian Alex.

Callum Bratley (2), Paul Broster, Sam Morgan, Charlie Jones and Joe Muir shared the strikes for Christleton with the prolific Adie Gough reducing the deficit for the Alex.

(Photo: Andrew Lincoln)

Welsh Premier League

Airbus UK Broughton slipped closer to relegation after being held to a 0-0 draw by Cefn Druids at the Hollingsworth Group Stadium.

The draw leaves the Wingmakers rooted to the foot of the table, still 10 points adrift of safety with just five games remaining, the first of which comes on Saturday at home to Aberystwyth Town (2.30pm).

"No ifs or buts, we should have won, but lacked a bit of composure and ruthlessness in front of goal," said manager Andy Thomas.

"We looked strong defensively, dominated from start to finish. It was only frustrating we could not convert the performance into three points."