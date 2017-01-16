Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good evening and welcome to our first Chester FC daily digest of what is sure to be a busy week.

As we get closer to the big one on Saturday our focus will switch sharply to the visit of eternal rivals Wrexham to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

But we've had a couple of loose ends to tie up today - and a couple of good news stories to bring you.

Firstly, the fallout from the FA Trophy defeat to Forest Green Rovers.

Click here for reaction from Jon McCarthy and from fans - and click here for Dave Powell's player ratings.

Secondly, we brought you the latest on the player McCarthy wants to re-sign and the Blues boss's own future.

Click here for a Theo Vassell update - and click here for Macca's comments about signing a new contract with the club.

Without giving the game away, the gaffer wants to stay, and judging by the reaction to our story, supporters want him to stay, too.

On our Chester FC Facebook page, Paul Howard said: "He's doing a great job, commit to Jon and he can help us on our way to professional football in the future. After all that is where we belong. We have to get more fans through the gates to raise the funds. Positive thinking is needed and the fans feel Macca is doing a great job. This will keep them coming through our gates. CTID."

Positive stuff, and so too from Dale Miles, who said: "He's keeping us in the league. A club like Chester are not ready for promotion just yet, we need to keep the engine running till we are strong enough."

Good, fair points. Now on to some other business.

Jon McCarthy on Forest Green Rovers, Wrexham and signings

Wrexham signings star

Whisper it quietly but Wrexham will arrive in town on Saturday in decent form.

Yes, they should be taking nine points off North Ferriby United, Woking and Southport given their resources.

But there is no doubt they have picked up since Dean Keates began to reshuffle his squad and dreams of the Dragons being dragged into a relegation fight appear to be exactly that.

Keates has signed experienced trio James Jennings, Russell Penn and Izale McLeod as well as on-loan Burnley youngster Ntumba Massanka.

And, after McLeod earned Wrexham a 1-0 win over Ferriby on Saturday, he said: "He (McLeod) has got quality and he knows the game.

"It is like with Russ coming in, they are quality players, same with James (Jennings) at the back, they bring quality to the team and to the changing room.

"Training has improved this week, not just the actual training itself but the demands, they are asking more of each other and for the first time on Friday a few of them lost their heads and started digging each other out which is a good thing.

"That's what Russ does, he goes about his business in the right way, and that's why I brought him in to steady the ship. He brings that extra bit of size and physicality to the team and there were good performances there."

On Massanka, who made a lively substitute appearance against Ferriby, Keates added: "He is a great lad, his attitude is unbelievable and just joking with him I said he could have had a hat-trick in the last 15 minutes.

"He played on the shoulder, he was brave and got hold of it and linked up well. I was impressed with what I have seen of him so far and he will go into next weekend with a big positive."

It's all shaping up nicely for the weekend.

Southport injury shocker

Unfortunately the same cannot be said of Sandgrounders captain Josh Thompson.

The 25-year-old went off in the second half of Southport's 2-1 FA Trophy defeat to Wealdstone on Saturday with what the club has described as a 'catastrophic injury'.

Thompson, 25, will undergo surgery in the next 24 hours, amid fears he will never play football again.

A Sandgrounders spokesman said on Sunday: "During yesterday’s match against Wealdstone in the FA Trophy, Josh Thompson suffered a catastrophic injury to his patella. Sadly, Josh faces a considerable battle to be able to play football again. As such, the club is unable to confirm when Josh can return.

"Josh was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident, and club physio Luke McCall joined Josh in hospital after the game. Josh received immediate treatment for the pain and was discharged when his pain levels subsided. Josh was also attended by his mother and father who were present at yesterday’s game.

"Manager Steve Burr has visited Josh, and chairman Charlie Clapham has been in contact with Josh’s parents.

"Josh will attend a specialist today in Bolton where he will need major reconstructive surgery. This surgery will take place either today or tomorrow.

"The club will continue to support Josh through his recovery - and fundraising events for Josh are already being considered.

"We will endeavour to keeps supporters updated on Josh’s progress. Everyone at the club wishes Josh all the best for his recovery."

Fingers crossed for you, Josh.

Magical memories

We couldn't let this pass.

On Sunday it was 42 years to the day since Chester drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in the first leg on the League Cup semi-final.

So to celebrate we're digging out a piece from two years ago when we marked the 40th anniversary of the memorable showdowns.

Click here for videos, pictures, words - well worth 10 minutes of your time.