Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will face no further action from the FA after charges against them following the post-match brawl at the end of the derby with Wrexham last month were withdrawn.

After the two sides drew 1-1 at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday, January 21, players and staff from both teams were involved in ugly scenes on the pitch at the final whistle, with Wrexham's James Jennings throwing an alleged punch at Chester striker Kane Richards.

Chester were landed with a charge of failing to control their players by the FA while Wrexham were hit with the same charge days later by the Welsh FA, with Jennings also being cited for his role in the fracas.

The Blues made no secret of their desire to appeal the charges and they have been successful in doing so after providing compelling evidence to the FA to back up their objections.

"We are absolutely delighted with this outcome, we fully respect the processes undertaken by the FA and firmly agree that this is the right decision," said Chester chief executive Mark Maguire.

"We carefully put together statements from all of our players and staff and painstakingly studied the video evidence which demonstrated that none of our staff raised their arms or in any way provoked the situation, indeed individual players acted as peacemakers and, in the circumstances he faced, Kane Richards - whilst clearly extremely angry - did really well not to retaliate.

"I’d like to commend our players and staff for their restraint and reiterate that as a community club we take very seriously our responsibilities in setting an appropriate example, equally we will always defend the club where we feel it is appropriate."

The Blues, who saw a team of fringe players beaten 2-1 at home to The New Saints in a behind closed doors friendly this afternoon, could have been landed with a hefty fine should they have been unsuccessful in their appeal.