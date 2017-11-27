With their National League campaign struggling miserably, Chester FC will be looking to the FA Trophy to bring at least some relief.
The Blues enter the competition at the first round stage and will find out their opponents this afternoon.
We'll bring you all the build up and the draw itself, as well as all the reaction to it.
Let's get started.
Almost time!
Confirmation
Expected at 1pm
The draw is expected in the next 25 minutes or so and will take place at FA headquarters at Wembley.
How much is winning in the first round worth?
The Blues aren’t flush with cash, we all know that.
So a financial boost in the FA Trophy could be a big boost to the club.
Winners of first round ties can expect to collect £6,000 for their endeavours. A healty sum for a club like Chester.
What happened last year?
The Blues were handed an away trip to either Witton Albion or Boston United last season.
It was Witton who prevailed in the replay to seal a tie at home to Chester, and at Wincham Park it ended as honours even after a 1-1 draw. Jordan Chapell netted for Chester.
The replay was bonkers stuff.
As BBC Radio Merseyside’s Neil Turner so eloquently put it, that was the footballing equivalent of an episode of Fawlty Towers.
Chester booked their place in round two of the FA Trophy after the craziest of games against Witton, eventually winning 2-1.
James Alabi’s penalty and a last-gasp winner from Elliott Durrell sealed the win for the Blues in a game dominated by a host of crazy refereeing decisions.
Witton took the lead after they were awarded a penalty after just six seconds, with Bradley Bauress converting after Lynch had saved.
But it was referee Joseph Johnson who took centre stage, first sending off Tolani Omotola at the end of the first half, Chester’s Blaine Hudson in the second and Matthew Devine late on, sending Witton down to nine men.
When will the draw be played?
Ties for the FA Trophy first round will be played on the weekend of Saturday, December 16. Any replays are expected to be scheduled for the following Tuesday/Wednesday.
Who could we face?
Here’s a list of potential opponents (depending on where the FA draw the line for the north/south divide).
NON-NATIONAL LEAGUE
AFC Telford United
Altrincham
Blyth Spartans
Boston United or Kidderminster Harriers
Brackley Town
Bradford Park Avenue or Stourbridge
Gainsborough Trinity
Glossop North End or Workington
Chorley
Lancaster City
Leamington
Marine
Nuneaton Town
Hereford
Stockport County or Southport
Spennymoor Town
Tamworth or Warrington Town
York City
NATIONAL LEAGUE
AFC Fylde
Barrow
FC Halifax Town
Gateshead
Guiseley
Hartlepool United
Macclesfield Town
Solihull Moors
Tranmere Rovers
Wrexham
Is the draw regionalised?
Yes.
The Blues won’t have to worry about any lengthy trips down south at this stage. But should they progress to round two then the competition then goes national and the likelihood of some hefty away mileage greatly increased.
Still, for now we will be relatively close to home should the draw hand us an away tie (it usually does!).
What time is the draw?
The draw is set to be made ‘around 1pm’ on the FA website.
But given what has happened in previous seasons that could be subject to a little bit of leeway either side. We shall see!
Welcome
The Buildbase FA Trophy has now completed it’s preliminary stages and the draw for the first round will be made today.
Chester are in the hat and will be hoping that the competition can at least offer some rays of light in what has been an otherwise dreadful campaign in the National League.
A home draw against a lower ranked side would likely be the preferred choice, but given Chester’s struggles this season there will be no easy route through to the second round.