12:26 Dave Powell

What happened last year?

The Blues were handed an away trip to either Witton Albion or Boston United last season.

It was Witton who prevailed in the replay to seal a tie at home to Chester, and at Wincham Park it ended as honours even after a 1-1 draw. Jordan Chapell netted for Chester.

The replay was bonkers stuff.

As BBC Radio Merseyside’s Neil Turner so eloquently put it, that was the footballing equivalent of an episode of Fawlty Towers.

Chester booked their place in round two of the FA Trophy after the craziest of games against Witton, eventually winning 2-1.

James Alabi’s penalty and a last-gasp winner from Elliott Durrell sealed the win for the Blues in a game dominated by a host of crazy refereeing decisions.

Witton took the lead after they were awarded a penalty after just six seconds, with Bradley Bauress converting after Lynch had saved.

But it was referee Joseph Johnson who took centre stage, first sending off Tolani Omotola at the end of the first half, Chester’s Blaine Hudson in the second and Matthew Devine late on, sending Witton down to nine men.