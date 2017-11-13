Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appearance at Wembley is something that has evaded Chester FC throughout the years.

But for non-league football's top tier teams the FA Trophy presents the best route to the world-famous stadium - and National League sides are readying themselves for action next month.

Today (Monday, November 13) saw the third qualifying round draw for the competition made, with the ties to take place over the weekend of November 25.

And the draw is set to take place at around midday on the Monday following those games (November 27), where Chester will enter the hat at the first round stage.

Last year the Blues were drawn away to Cheshire neighbours Witton Albion, drawing 1-1 before edging a bizarre replay 2-1 thanks to goals in the dying minutes from James Alabi and Elliott Durrell in a game that saw three red cards and two penalties - one of them after just six seconds.

The first round proper of the FA Trophy is regionalised, with the competition nationalised from the second round stage.

First round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, December 16.