Jon McCarthy is backing his Chester FC players to make round three of the FA Trophy this weekend despite being handed one of the toughest draws.

Chester play host to Forest Green Rovers in the Trophy on Saturday, with the Gloucestershire side arriving at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium sitting second in the National League under manager Mark Cooper.

Well resourced financially by owner Dale Vince, the green energy tycoon, Rovers are expected to be in the frame for promotion to the Football League come the end of the season.

And while the FA Trophy may not be their main priority this season, the carrot of a possible final appearance at Wembley in the competition is enough to ensure that both teams will be going at it hammer and tongs this weekend.

"It's an exciting game and a chance for us to prove ourselves and for our players to go up against the some of the best players," said McCarthy, who could welcome back Sam Hughes, Jordan Chapell and Craig Mahon back into the fold following injuries.

"The challenge is 'I think you are as good as these, go and show it'.

"It's an interesting game tactically for me and we are really looking forward to it."

(Photo: Terry Marland)

With a full-time squad packed with talent, Forest Green have the ability to operate a variety of different systems on the pitch, making preparation tricky for McCarthy.

But the Blues boss knows that if all his players stick the game plan then they stand a great chance of progression.

Said McCarthy: "They change a lot. I have had to watch six of their games and they have had a range of systems. It is very different to any other team we play, there are always trying to create a spare man somewhere when they pass the ball. It's very attractive to watch.

"They are a very good side, and that shows with their league positions. Sometimes when teams come here there are one or two players who I can put some extra cover on and almost stop, but they have 22/23 of those players.

"We have to be on top of our game. It can be a real achievement for us but we are under no illusion at the difficulty of the task we have been given."

Should Chester draw with Forest Green on Saturday then they will travel to the New Lawn on Tuesday (January 17) for the replay.