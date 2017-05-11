Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC star Ben Heneghan is a transfer target for Glasgow giants Rangers as well as two clubs in the Championship.

Our sister paper the Daily Record is reporting the Motherwell defender is wanted by their Scottish Premiership rivals while Sky Sports suggest Reading and Cardiff City are also in the running for his signature.

Motherwell are facing a fight to stay in the top flight of Scottish football after finishing 11th above relegated Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

But Heneghan has enjoyed an impressive season, making 40 appearances and producing a number of eye-catching performances, including in a 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox last month.

The 23-year-old still has 12 months left on the two-year contract he signed after quitting Chester on a free transfer last summer

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

And that will lead Motherwell to slapping a £500,000 price tag on Heneghan.

The Blues have not and will not receive a penny for the centre-back.

They failed to offer Heneghan a contract 60 days before the expiry of his final deal.

That meant Chester missed out on the compensation clubs who lose a player under the age of 24 on a free transfer are normally entitled to.

But the Blues have taken precautions this season.

In-demand duo Sam Hughes and James Alabi were offered fresh terms before the final 60 days of their current contracts.

Both players are set to the leave the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium this summer after telling the club they are 'exploring their options'.

Hughes, 20, is a target for Premier League and Football League outfits, while clubs from the Football League and rivals from the Vanarama National League, including Dagenham & Redbridge, are in for Alabi, 22.

"That is something that is gathering speed," Chester chief executive Mark Maguire told The Chronicle.

"There are clubs interested and we have had some dialogue but it now comes down to the individual decisions of James and Sam and where they see their futures."

Heneghan made 81 appearances across two seasons for the Blues, scoring six goals, with his first and most famous being a last-gasp derby winner over Wrexham.