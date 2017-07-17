Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Evan Horwood has signed for Bala Town after terminating his contract with Chester FC by mutual agreement.

And the midfielder could feature for his new club when they welcome his old club to Maes Tegid for a pre-season friendly tonight (Monday, 7.45pm kick-off).

Chester continue their preparations for the new Vanarama National League season with a trip to the Welsh Premier League outfit, who earlier this month were knocked out of the Europa League by FC Vaduz.

Horwood signed a new six-month contract with the Blues in May after injuries restricted him to 24 appearances in his one season with the club.

But, with the offer of a longer deal on the table from Bala, he was allowed to leave Chester late last week in order to join the Welsh Cup winners.

“I'm absolutely over the moon to have secured the services of Evan Horwood," said Bala boss Colin Caton, whose squad also includes former Blues defender Stuart Jones.

"Having been approached by Evan about his interest in going part-time a while ago, we were instantly interested.

"He is a top-class player who can play anywhere down the left and centre of midfield. He is a good personality that will fit in well with the rest of the squad."