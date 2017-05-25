Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC midfielder Elliott Durrell is attracting interest from National League North side Chorley, it is understood.

The 27-year-old was released at the end of the season by the Blues despite being a mainstay for much of the campaign, appearing in all 46 league games, 42 of them from the start, and netting eight times.

He was one of the more surprising names to be shown the exit door by Blues manager Jon McCarthy but is likely to be in some demand this summer.

And Chorley, beaten by FC Halifax Town in the National League North play-off final, are believed to be one side who are keen on Shropshire-based Durrell.

Managed by ex-Blackburn Rovers player Matt Jansen, Chorley’s assistant manager is Durrell’s former teammate at AFC Telford United, Jamie Vermiglio.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Durrell has been selected to be part of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy , an initiative designed to try and unearth the next non-league gem to follow in the footsteps of Vardy, who played for the likes of Stocksbridge Park Steels, Halifax and Fleetwood Town before his move to the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

Sky Sports will be filming the Academy’s progress for a six-part documentary.

Of the six released at the end of the season by Chester, two have found new clubs after Blaine Hudson signed a deal with Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints and Johnny Hunt joined League Two outfit Mansfield Town.

Durrell, Ross Killock, Kane Richards and Kieran Evans are all currently free agents.