Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy is in the running for the vacant managerial position at Southport, it is understood.

The 47-year-old was sacked as Chester boss last month following a dismal start to the National League season and has since been replaced by Marcus Bignot in the hotseat at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

McCarthy was present at the Merseyrail Community Stadium on Saturday to watch the Sandgrounders fall to a late 2-1 home defeat against Spennymoor Town.

Southport, who parted company with Alan Lewer and former Chester City manager Mark Wright on September 26, had enjoyed a fine start to the National League North, campaign winning four of their opening six games only to suffer a dreadful run of form in September that has seen them slip to 16th position and crash out of the FA Cup at the third qualifying round stage.

Understood to be on a six-man shortlist, McCarthy, who spent 18 months as Chester manager after taking over from Steve Burr following his sacking towards the end of the 2015/16 season, is likely to face some stiff competition for the role.

Former Bolton Wanderers striker Kevin Davies, who also expressed an interest in the Chester job after McCarthy’s sacking, was present on Saturday to watch the Sandgrounders, while ex-Chester City defender Darren Edmondson, who had successful spells at Workington and Barrow as a manager, is another in the frame.