It could be a busy transfer deadline day for a popular ex- Chester FC defender.

As Blackburn Rovers have made a bid for Ben Heneghan.

Heneghan moved from the Blues to Motherwell on a two-year deal in June 2016.

And the 23-year-old impressed in his debut campaign at Fir Park.

So much so that Heneghan was linked to Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers as well Reading and Cardiff City in the summer .

And the interest has grown in the centre-back after he rejected a contract extension with Motherwell.

Birmingham City, Sunderland, Norwich City, Bristol City and QPR have all been credited with interest before the transfer window closes tomorrow night (Thursday).

But Rovers, who were were relegated to League One last season, have lodged a formal offer.

The 1995 Premier League champions are bidding to bolster their squad in a bid to make an instant return to the Championship.

Chester have not and will not receive a penny for the centre-back.

They failed to offer Heneghan a contract 60 days before the expiry of his final deal.

That meant the Blues missed out on the compensation clubs who lose a player under the age of 24 on a free transfer are normally entitled to.

But Chester did take precautions last season, offering Sam Hughes and James Alabi fresh terms before the last 60 days of their final contracts with the club.

The Blues banked an initial £130,000 from 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City for Hughes while they have yet have to come to an agreement with Tranmere Rovers over Alabi .

Hughes was in action for Leicester's development squad last night as they lost 3-0 at Fleetwood Town in the Checkatrade Trophy.

It was the 20-year-old defender's first competitive appearance for the Foxes after overcoming an ankle ligament injury.

And Hughes impressed .

Heneghan made 81 appearances across two seasons for Chester, scoring six goals, with his first and most famous being a last-gasp derby winner over Wrexham .