Former Chester FC defender Ben Heneghan says that it would be ‘some leap from non-league’ should a rumoured switch to Scottish giants Rangers materialise.

Central defender Heneghan, 23, has been in superb form for Motherwell in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership this past season and his performances have seen him linked with a switch to Ibrox.

Gers boss Pedro Caixinha is believed to be keen on the former Stoke City and Everton man, who left Chester last summer having made over 80 appearances for the Blues in two years.

But Chester won’t be entitled to any compensation should he make the move. The Blues offered Heneghan fresh terms towards the end of the 2015/16 season but not in enough time to prevent Scottish clubs from exploiting a loophole that allowed them to sign the defender on a free transfer.

His rise to prominence has even surprised him, although he isn’t getting carried away about a potential switch.

“As far as I know, I’m a Motherwell player. We’ll see what happens over the summer,” he told the Glasgow Evening Times .

“But I’ll be back in here pre-season, as far as I know. It’s nice to have the recognition but it’s not coming from me.

“There hasn’t been any contact with me. I just keep my head focused. If something happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m happy here.

“It would be some leap from non-league, you could look at it that way. But I just keep my head down, enjoy my summer and get ready for pre-season.

“They’re huge clubs, known world wide. But, until I know any different, I’m here at Motherwell. I’ve got another year on my deal at Motherwell. I’ve had a chat. But, until I hear anything concrete, I’m still here.”

Heneghan wrote himself into Chester folklore on September 22, 2014, when he fired home an injury time winner to claim 2-1 win over rivals Wrexham in front of the television cameras in one of the most memorable of cross-border derbies.