The Racecourse has become something of a refuge for former Chester - FC and City - players in recent seasons.

And we kick start our round-up of this week's transfers from across the Vanarama National League with news of another Blues old boy crossing enemy lines...

Wrexham

Following in the footsteps of Sean Newton, Anthony Barry and John Rooney, Kevin Roberts has become the latest ex-Chester player to sign for Wrexham.

The defender has signed a two-year contract with the Dragons after they paid an undisclosed fee for his services from league rivals FC Halifax Town.

Roberts, who scored a derby screamer at the Racecourse 10 years ago, will join up with fellow City old boys Paul Rutherford and Chris Holroyd at the Racecourse.

And he said: "I've have played against Wrexham on numerous occasions and that is one other thing that stood out for me because I've always enjoyed playing there (the Racecourse).

"It is one of the grounds you look forward to playing at, it is a great ground, and it will be nice to have the fans on my side rather than against me there for once."

Roberts becomes Wrexham's 13th signing of a busy summer for Dragons boss Dean Keates, who had earlier completed the loan capture of midfielder Akil Wright from Fleetwood Town.

Barrow AFC

Bad news for Barrow. Hot on the heels goalkeeper Joel Dixon and midfielder Andy Parry seeing their hopes of new deals dashed after they suffered major injury setback, star striker Byron Harrison is also set for a fresh spell on the sidelines.

Harrison, who hit 22 goals across all competitions last season, has gone under the knife to cure a long-standing ankle injury.

And, with fellow forward Dan Cockerline being nursed back to health following a knee operation, that means Barrow boss Paul Cox currently has just 14 fit players in his 16-man squad.

With two weeks to go until the start of the season, Cox is going to be hard pushed to have the 22-man squad, promised by owner Paul Casson, in place in time.

Leyton Orient

It's all systems go at Orient who, with new owners, new director of football and new head coach, in the form of former Crewe Alexandra boss Steve Davis, in place, are now busy assembling their squad.

This week they have re-signed Jamaica international winger Jobi McAnuff from Stevenage, swooped for Motherwell midfielder Craig Clay, and raided Colchester United for defender George Elokobi and striker Macauley Bonne.

Remember Elokobi?

He spent a short spell on loan at Chester City in the second half of the 2004-05 season that concluded with him being sent off in a 5-0 drubbing at Shrewsbury Town.

Elokobi has gone on to enjoy a good career since then and Davis said: "George is a very big signing isn't he? I think his arms are bigger than my quads! But he is what we need.

"We need a leader and someone who has played in the division and knows it and he has played in the Premier League, so he has played with the best in the country."

Gateshead

Defender James Bolton became the latest in a long line of players to make the step up from the non-league top flight to the Football League this summer when he signed for Shrewsbury.

But Gateshead, who last week completed a deal for Theo Vassell, have moved to replace him by snapping up Fraser Kerr from Stenhousemuir.

Macclesfield Town

Fresh from signing Elliott Durrell, Macc have further bolstered their midfield options by tying down stalwart Danny Whitaker to a new one-year contract.

Macc have also made Tyrone Marsh their signing of the summer. The striker arrives from Dover Athletic, who have handed former Fulham defender Josh Passley a one-year deal.

Torquay United

Ex-Wrexham and Accrington Stanley frontman James Gray has joined Torquay following a successful trial.

"If he keeps up his work ethic he's the type of player our fans will take to, and will do well in our environment," said Gulls player-boss Kevin Nicholson.

Guiseley

It's been a good week for the Lions.

They have agreed a new contract with right-back and fan favourite Connor Brown as well as signing well-travelled Nigerian striker Kayode Odejayi and ex-Scotland Under-21 international midfielder Callum McFadzean.

Eastleigh

And finally, the Spitfires have signed former Grimsby Town defender Andrew Boyce.