Mark Wright's time back in English football is over.

The manager who led Chester City to the Conference title in 2004 has handed in his notice as head of development at Southport.

It comes after Sandgrounders boss Alan Lewer, who who worked alongside Wright at Chester, departed by mutual consent.

The duo were appointed in May following Southport's relegation to the Vanarama National League North.

The Sandgrounders made a flying start to the season but they have lost lost their last five matches in all competitions, conceding 19 goals and scoring only once.

Southport director Ian Kyle said: "We would like to thank Mark and Alan for their hard work and dedication over the last few months, however, on the back of recent performances on the pitch, the chairman and board of directors felt it in the best interests of the club and the management team to move in a different direction.

"Mark and Alan were an instrumental part of our early season success, and we would like to extend our thanks and best wishes to them both and wish them every success in the future."

Club captain Steven Schumacher and goalkeeping coach Iain Turner, who once had a loan spell at Chester City, have taken charge of the Sandgrounders on an interim basis.

It was Wright's first job on these shores since leaving the now defunct Chester City at the end of the 2008-09 season.

The 54-year-old's previous managerial role was in Malta with Floriana FC, where he linked up again with the Vaughan family, who owned Chester City at the time of the club's ignominious demise.

Fan-owned Chester FC rose from the ashes of Chester City and, after winning three successive promotions, are now in their fifth season in the Vanarama National League.