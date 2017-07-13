Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Evan Horwood has left Chester FC by mutual consent.

The left sided midfielder, who can also operate at left back, signed a six-month deal with the Blues in May but has terminated that deal by mutual consent in order to sign a longer term deal elsewhere.

The 31-year-old former Hartlepool United, Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town man signed for Chester last summer from the Cobblers and made 22 appearances in the National League last season.

He scored the first goal of the current pre-season campaign, nodding home the opener in the 5-1 at home to Runcorn Town on Monday.

It is understood that he won’t be penning a deal with any National League rivals.

A club statement read: “Chester FC would like to announce that Evan Horwood has terminated his contract with the club with immediate effect and by mutual agreement.

“Evan was offered a six-month contract in May with a view to him competing for a place and a further contract extension. However, as time progressed Evan felt that at this stage of his career he needed the comfort of at least 12 months and - as an opportunity has arisen - the club decided to allow Evan to leave.

“We would like to place of record our thanks to Evan for his efforts over the last year, and his professionalism throughout. He made a big contribution on the community side where, alongside Jim Green, he was responsible for delivering an award winning programme with University of Chester.

“Plans continue for the new season with a strong squad and everybody behind the scenes wishes Evan Horwood the best of luck for his future career whilst remaining focussed and excited for the campaign ahead.”

With Horwood leaving it is likely to free up some funds for McCarthy to sign a replacement and add to his squad.

Chester visit Hyde United this evening for their third pre-season friendly in four days (7.45pm kick off).