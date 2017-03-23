Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC midfielder Elliott Durrell has assured fans that the Blues will turn round their wretched run of form.

The Blues succumbed to their seventh defeat in eight Vanarama National League games on Tuesday night, going down to a late Ollie Norburn goal to lose 3-2 at home to Cheshire rivals Macclesfield Town.

The defeat leaves Chester in 15th in the table on 46 points, seven points above the drop zone with nine games remaining and worry has started to creep in among some Blues fans about the prospect of a relegation battle.

But Durrell is convinced that the Blues have what is required to turn around the tanker and ease themselves to mid-table security sooner rather than later but admits he is at a loss to describe what has gone wrong at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

“It is hard to put your finger on at the moment but listen, we have belief and we have had that belief all season,” said the 27-year-old.

“We’re not sure what we have done to deserve this. Ten weeks ago, the chance where Albs (James Alabi) hits the post, that goes in or it hits the post and falls back to one of us.

“I can assure every single person who comes, every fan, we are working our socks off and working harder than ever before to get out of this slump. We’ve shown our capabilities and we have the belief to turn this around.”

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Before Christmas Chester were riding the crest of a wave.

Having lost just once in 17 games they moved themselves up to seventh in the National League table, within striking distance of the play-offs.

The team was lauded by many during that period but the start to 2017 has burst the bubble of positivity that came with the Blues’ mid-season form.

Former Wrexham and Tamworth man Durrell can’t explain the catalyst for the difficulties at present but was bullish about how he and his side will approach their business for the remainder of the campaign.

Said Durrell, whose side travel to Bromley on Saturday (3pm): “I’d love to be able to say it’s this or that but we don’t point any fingers and we win together and lose together. We have a superb team spirit and that has got us out of sticky situations before. I know people are wondering where the wins are going to come from but they will, we’ll get ourselves out of it and by hook or by crook we’ll turn things around.

“We’re still focused, everything is still there. Football is full of ups and downs and we’ll be back in training and looking to put things right at Bromley.”