Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eastleigh have issued an apology to Chester FC fans for the manner of the postponement of the game between the two sides at Ten Acres last month and offered free admission for the rearranged game and reimbursement of travel costs.

Having been given assurances prior to heading to Hampshire on September 30, Chester were told 15 miles away from their destination at 12.30pm that the game would not be going ahead owing to 'sub-soil drainage issues' in a corner of the pitch.

The club had been told at 12pm that there were no issues and many fans had already made their way to the ground only to find out that the game had been called off by referee Savvas Yianni.

It prompted an angry reaction from Blues fans and the club alike, with manager Marcus Bignot saying at the time : "I think sometimes the game forgets about its supporters. This has been a clear action today where there has been no consideration for supporters."

The long trip south has been rearranged for Tuesday, October 31 (7.45pm) and the Spitfires have now moved to try and make some gesture of goodwill to Chester fans.

(Image: Terry Marland)

An Eastleigh statement read: "Following the well documented and untimely postponement of our National League fixture against Chester, we can confirm that numerous conversations have taken place with National League representatives, the FA, and Chester Football Club.

"As a result, we have agreed to reimburse Chester, for the costs they incurred in relation to both the team and supporters’ travel. We have also agreed on an additional sum aimed at covering the costs incurred by Chester fans travelling independently.

"Chester have asked that any claim for reimbursement of bona fide travelling costs is directed to them.

"We have received half a dozen emails in relation to this matter from visiting fans and have redirected these accordingly.

"As a further gesture of goodwill, we will provide free entry for all Chester fans for the rearranged fixture.

"Having carried out extensive repair works to our pitch this summer, no one is more disappointed at this situation than ourselves.

"Full pitch repairs are underway and an update on this will follow shortly.

"As a club that is fully committed to providing affordable football to the local community, we feel it is only right and fair to reimburse the travelling fans as we understand only too well how expensive following the modern game has become.

"Agreed protocol has been put in place with both the National League and the FA going forward, and we sincerely hope this is a situation which will not arise again in the future.

"Our apologies go to both sets of supporters who were hoping to attend the original fixture."