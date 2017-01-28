15:52 Dave Powell

Blues will be a little disappointed

Despite having gone behind, Chester will be a little rueful that they aren’t heading into the dressing room leading this game. They have been by far the better side and playing some really good stuff here so far. Dover are also fortunate to still have 11 men on the pitch after Ricky Miller avoided a second yellow after a bad challenge on Johnny Hunt. A real chance here for the Blues, they had Dover on the ropes, there.