Key Events
Durrell booked
Dissent after Miller fails to be punished for a challenge on Vassell.
Saved
Blaine Hudson sees a header saved from a Durrell cross.
Chester corner
Durrell’s free kick headed away for a corner. Corner is cleared.
Great finish
Is there a way back now? Healy fired a fine effort beyond Roberts from the edge of the area. Game over?
GOAL! Dover 3 Chester 1
Joe Healy - 57 minutes
Real chance
Jack Parkinson rasps a drive just wide after a great lay off from Ross Lafayette.
Chester sub
Joyce on for Waters. 55 minutes.
Off the line
Durrell clears an effort off the line from Milelr. All Dover now.
Corner Dover
Miller wins it. He’s well up for it.
Shouldn't even be on the pitch
Miller, who should have seen red at the end of that first half, races on to a long ball, evading Vassell before sliding past Roberts. 48 minutes. Sickener.
GOAL! Dover 2 Chester 1
Ricky Miller.
Blues pressing early on
Trying to pick up where they left off.
Second half kicks off
Chester get things started.
Blues will be a little disappointed
Despite having gone behind, Chester will be a little rueful that they aren’t heading into the dressing room leading this game. They have been by far the better side and playing some really good stuff here so far. Dover are also fortunate to still have 11 men on the pitch after Ricky Miller avoided a second yellow after a bad challenge on Johnny Hunt. A real chance here for the Blues, they had Dover on the ropes, there.
Half time: Dover 1 Chester 1
Chester have been the better side.
Low and wide
Durrell tees up Shaw from the free kick but the low effort is wide.
Added time
Two minutes.
Dangerous free kick for Chester
On the edge of the area after Richards felled by Modeste.
Bottled it
Referee Neil Hair keeps his cards in his pocket after Miller escapes a second yellow for a bad challenge on Hunt.
Chester free-kick
Grimes for a challenge on Alabi.
Wrong decision
Richards latches on to a delightful Alabi flick and does well to get into the box but he opts to pull the trigger, misses the target.
Dover chance
Magri fires in a powerful cross which Healy can’t turn home. Goal kick.
Punched away
Arnold gets a fist to Durrell’s corner. Ball pumped back in but Arnold punches clear again.
Chester corner
Blues pressing a bit now.
Miller booked
Shown a yellow for dissent.
So close!
Modeste’s cross/shot almost catches out Roberts. Close.
Great response
Really positive stuff from Chester to hit back three minutes after going behind. First time they have scored at Dover since reforming.
What a hit!
James Alabi finds some room and turns on the edge of the area, curling the ball around Steve Arnold. What a strike. Superb. 29 minutes.
GOAL! Dover 1 Chester 1
James Alabi 29 mins
Another chance
Magri’s right-wing cross finds the head of Modeste but Roberts down well to gather.