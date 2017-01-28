Key Events

Durrell booked

Dissent after Miller fails to be punished for a challenge on Vassell.

Saved

Blaine Hudson sees a header saved from a Durrell cross.

Chester corner

Durrell’s free kick headed away for a corner. Corner is cleared.

Great finish

Is there a way back now? Healy fired a fine effort beyond Roberts from the edge of the area. Game over?

GOAL! Dover 3 Chester 1

Joe Healy - 57 minutes

Real chance

Jack Parkinson rasps a drive just wide after a great lay off from Ross Lafayette.

Chester sub

Joyce on for Waters. 55 minutes.

Off the line

Durrell clears an effort off the line from Milelr. All Dover now.

Corner Dover

Miller wins it. He’s well up for it.

Shouldn't even be on the pitch

Miller, who should have seen red at the end of that first half, races on to a long ball, evading Vassell before sliding past Roberts. 48 minutes. Sickener.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Dover 2 Chester 1

Ricky Miller.

Blues pressing early on

Trying to pick up where they left off.

KEY EVENT

Second half kicks off

Chester get things started.

Blues will be a little disappointed

Despite having gone behind, Chester will be a little rueful that they aren’t heading into the dressing room leading this game. They have been by far the better side and playing some really good stuff here so far. Dover are also fortunate to still have 11 men on the pitch after Ricky Miller avoided a second yellow after a bad challenge on Johnny Hunt. A real chance here for the Blues, they had Dover on the ropes, there.

KEY EVENT

Half time: Dover 1 Chester 1

Chester have been the better side.

Low and wide

Durrell tees up Shaw from the free kick but the low effort is wide.

Added time

Two minutes.

Dangerous free kick for Chester

On the edge of the area after Richards felled by Modeste.

Bottled it

Referee Neil Hair keeps his cards in his pocket after Miller escapes a second yellow for a bad challenge on Hunt.

Chester free-kick

Grimes for a challenge on Alabi.

Wrong decision

Richards latches on to a delightful Alabi flick and does well to get into the box but he opts to pull the trigger, misses the target.

Dover chance

Magri fires in a powerful cross which Healy can’t turn home. Goal kick.

Punched away

Arnold gets a fist to Durrell’s corner. Ball pumped back in but Arnold punches clear again.

Chester corner

Blues pressing a bit now.

Miller booked

Shown a yellow for dissent.

So close!

Modeste’s cross/shot almost catches out Roberts. Close.

Great response

Really positive stuff from Chester to hit back three minutes after going behind. First time they have scored at Dover since reforming.

What a hit!

James Alabi finds some room and turns on the edge of the area, curling the ball around Steve Arnold. What a strike. Superb. 29 minutes.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Dover 1 Chester 1

James Alabi 29 mins

Another chance

Magri’s right-wing cross finds the head of Modeste but Roberts down well to gather.