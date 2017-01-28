Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC missed the chance to move to within three points of the play-off places in the National League after falling to a 3-1 defeat at Dover Athletic.

A brace from hotshot Ricky Miller and one from Joe Healy earned the Whites the spoils after James Alabi had levelled with a superb strike in the first half, his 13th of the season.

It was a result that avenged Dover's 5-0 hiding at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium earlier in the season and made Chester's play-off bid a whole lot harder.

Jon McCarthy opted to hand Liam Roberts a first start since he suffered a groin injury at York City in August, with the Walsall loanee coming in at the expense of Alex Lynch.

There was also a start for teenager Matty Waters in place of the suspended Luke George while there was a place for Ross Killock among the substitutes for just the second time this season after his injury woes.

Dover started the contest the better of the two sides with Ross Lafayette and Miller both going close early on but the Blues settled and grew in confidence, soon becoming the dominant force in the contest.

Alabi almost turned home a superb Johnny Hunt cross while the same player fired over after fashioning some space on the edge of the area.

But, against the run of play, Dover took the lead on 25 minutes when Miller bamboozled three Blues defenders before being tripped by Waters, with referee Neil Hair having no choice but to point to the spot.

Miller continued his fine scoring run as he sent Roberts the wrong way from the spot, placing the penalty to into the bottom left.

But it didn't take Chester long to restore parity, and they did it in some style.

Alabi made room for himself on the edge of the area before curling a superb effort beyond Steven Arnold into the far corner, sending the hardy and of away fans into raptures.

The goal saw Chester re-assert their dominance over their hosts but they failed to carve out any clear-cut chances to test Arnold, despite playing some good football.

Miller was lucky to escape a red card when, already on a yellow card, he made a late challenge on Hunt which left the Blues full-back writhing in pain.

But referee Mr Hair, after some thought, decided against handing Miller his marching orders, much to the dismay of the travelling Blues fans.

It was a decision that would come back to haunt the Blues.

Chester started the second half in sluggish fashion and Dover looked a different proposition, soon making their superiority count.

Miller raced onto a long ball, getting the better of Theo Vassell before sliding past Roberts for his 32nd goal of what has been a phenomenal season for the Whites forward.

Chester failed to strike back as they had done in the first half and Elliott Durrell had to be alive to clear a goalbound Miller effort off the line.

But Dover would soon be 3-1 up when Healy picked up on a loose ball on the edge of the Chester area before firing a powerful effort beyond Roberts to leave the Blues with a mountain to climb.

Chester huffed and puffed in the latter stages but Dover were leaving nothing to chance and defended in numbers, stifling the Blues going forward, with the visitors struggling to carve out anything meaningful in the final third.

It wasn't to be for the Blues and an afternoon that had promised so much at half time ended up in disappointment, with the play-offs now seeming a tall order.

MATCH FACTS

Dover Athletic: Arnold, Magri, Thomas, Essam, Orlu, Modeste (Sterling 89), Miller (Emmanuel 65), Grimes, Parkinson, Lafayette, Healy (Kinnear Jnr 85). Subs: Pinnock, Marsh.

Bookings: Miller

Goals: Miller 25 (pen) & 48, Healy 57.

Chester FC: Roberts, Vassell, Hudson, Astles, Hunt (Horwood 75), Durrell, Shaw, Waters (Joyce 55), Lloyd, Richards (Mahon 75), Alabi. Subs: Lynch, Killock.

Bookings: Durrell, Horwood.

Goals: Alabi 29

Referee: Neil Hair.

Attendance: 1,183.

STAR MAN

James Alabi: His moment of quality in the first half was superb. Quiet in the second but Chester's best in the first.