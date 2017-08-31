Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Cheshire League

Last night's (Wednesday) West Cheshire League Division One derby between Upton AA and Chester Nomads was abandoned after a player sustained a serious injury.

Upton left-back Will Kent suffered a broken tibia that will require surgery.

The 23-year-old was his club's players' player of the year last season.

Upton manager Todd Reid: "We're all devastated by the injury. He's an important player for us but more so for the lad himself.

"But we'll be there for him and we'll be doing everything we can to help him to come back."

Last Wednesday Upton went down 2-1 at high-flying new boys Neston Nomads in spite of a Lee Guirado strike.

On the same night, and on the adjoining pitch at Rivacre Park, Chester Nomads suffered their first defeat of the campaign after being beaten 2-0 by Vauxhall Motors.

Chester Nomads then picked up a point on Saturday when they drew 1-1 at Heswall. Gregory Lodge was on target.

On the same afternoon Upton lost 2-1 at Ashville with Luke Finch’s strike proving no more than a consolation.

This Saturday Upton entertain West Kirby while Chester Nomads make their way to Mallaby (both 3pm kick-offs).

Last Saturday Chester Nomads Reserves ran out 3-1 winners at Poulton Royal in Division Three.

Si Edwards (2) and George Black did the damage.

Cheshire League

Cheshire League Division Two new boys Blacon Youth Club produced the performance of their season so far on Tuesday night.

With a full squad to choose from for the first time in the campaign, Blacon bounced back from two successive defeats by winning 4-0 at Cuddington.

Harley Bennion once again caught the eye, the starlet bagging another brace including a goal of the season contender.

But the man-of-the-match honours went to Luke Jones in what was an impressive all-round team display.

Kieran Ball and Joe Henry were also on target for Blacon.

Tarporley Victoria returned to winning ways on the same night with a 4-2 success at home to Orford.

On Saturday Blacon went down to a 4-2 loss at Unicorn Athletic.

The Black and Whites started strongly and were leading 2-1 after half-an-hour thanks to strikes from Daniel Davies and the on-fire Bennion.

But their performance levels dropped thereafter and the size of the defeat would have been greater had it not been for an outstanding show by MoM Dalton Hallal.

Tarporley were unable to build on their midweek win over Blacon as they were beaten 6-1 at Vulcan. Jamie Ball reduced the arrears.

On the same afternoon Malpas earned a 1-1 draw at Greenalls Padgate St Oswalds in the Premier Division.

Matthew Hewitt got the goal for improving Malpas, who then won 1-0 at Crewe FC last night (Wednesday) thanks to Lee Smith.

Deva Athletic got back on the winning trail in Division One on Saturday as they triumphed 2-1 at Daten.

Kal Herbert and Mark Noakes netted for Deva, who had suffered their first loss since winning promotion when being edged out 1-0 at Middlewich Town last Wednesday.

This Saturday, Deva host Lostock Gralam, Malpas make their way to Whaley Bridge Athletic, Tarporley travel to Winstanley Warriors, and Blacon visit Maine Road Reserves (all 3pm kick-offs).

Chester & Wirral League

Newton Athletic are up and running in the Chester & Wirral League Queensferry Sports Premier Division.

They recorded their first victory of the season on Saturday after running out 6-2 winners at home to MBNA.

Man-of-the-match Adam Pownall (3), Ben Woodman (2) and Dan Christian did the damage for the Doves with Phil Taylor and Sam Byrne offering MBNA’s replies.

Second-placed Christleton Celtic’s winning start to the campaign was ended after they lost a close contest at early leaders Shaftesbury Youth (Danny Whitehead 2, Ryan Griffiths) 3-2.

Sutton Athletic produced a storming second-half comeback to bag the bragging right with a 3-1 success at an Ellesmere Port side who led at the break through Rob Hartley.

MoM Connor Doyle (2) and Matty Hall turned the tables for third-placed Sutton after the restart.

Olympic Trophies Division One pacesetters Clubbies AFC bounced back from their midweek defeat to third-placed St Saviours to win 2-1 at home to Blacon Youth Reserves.

Jim Lehman notched a first-half brace for Clubbies before Chris Yao converted a late penalty, won by MoM Sam Burgess, to set up a nervy finish.

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Much-improved Elton Athletic moved into second after an impressive 3-0 victory at home to St Saviours given to them by two Ash Christie penalties and an Adam Brawn effort.

Josh Camy (3) and Adam Crimes (2) shared the strikes for fourth-placed Cestrian Alex in their 5-0 triumph at Chester Nomads 3rds.

After some midweek reorganisation Chester Argyle (Owen Mackin, Zack Caverney, Connor Wilks) got off the mark with a fine 3-2 win at Upton JFC (Danny Evans, Joe Williams).

Upton Bears Paw (Gareth Stevenson, Joe Yates, Carl Griffiths, Chris McCaffrey) hauled themselves up to second in Link Up Division Two with a 4-1 victory at Princes Vila Reserves (Mitch Glover).

Goals are the name of the game whenever Malpas Reserves play.

Their 6-3 success at home to home to Beehive, sealed by Callum Parry (4), Adam Kightley and Tom Ellis, means that there have now been 25 goals scored in their four matches to that.

Rob Maddocks, Dave Adler and Tyler Gratton reduced the arrears for Beehive.

Carl Rixham was at the double for Hoole Youth as they drew 2-2 at Crossway (Bryan Mills, OG).

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Three Division Two games were played last Wednesday.

Pacesetters Ellesmere Port Reserves (Josh Forster 5, Danny Hale 3, Chris Robinson) romped to a 9-0 win at home to Saughall Colts.

Malpas (Kightley, Matty Hewitt, Jim Huxley, Dom Faithfull, Alex Hughes) drew 5-5 at FC Duddon United (Martin Fitzsimmons 3, Connor Jones, Robbie Plank).

Eastham Athletic (Dan Piggott, Kevin Yates, Ritchie Burke) won 3-1 at home to Beehive.

Meanwhile, this weekend the league’s Vets divisions get under way.

In Tarvin Precision Vets Division One, Avenue will be hoping to get off to a good start when they entertain last season’s Division Three champions Neston Nomads.

And in Tarvin Precision Vets Division Three, Capenhurst Villa entertain fellow newcomers Mostyn in what promises to be a close encounter.

The Monday and Friday Night 11s Flexi Divisions will kick-off the week beginning September 25. Spaces remain for teams to apply. You can contract Paul Graham on 07891 537116 or email pgraham114@aol.com for more information.

Chester & District Sunday League

The two longest serving clubs in the Chester & District Sunday League went head-to-head at the weekend.

And it was Waverton, who have been members since 1978, who ran out 5-1 winners at home to Dee Rangers, who joined the league in 1982, in the big Section B clash.

Dee opened the scoring through Lewis Bishop in the 13th minute.

But 16 minutes later Josh Leach struck to ensure a well-contested first half ended deservedly even.

Waverton went in front for the first time in the match three minutes after the restart when Leach beat two defenders and set up Ben Haselden to score.

And two minutes later, Leach notched his second goal of the game after taking a pass from Danny Eberol.

Three became four in the 55th minute when an Adam Hughes corner was converted by Dan Burns.

And the scoring was completed in the 67th minute when Liam Edwards headed in another Hughes corner.

AFC Tattenhall picked up their three points of the season after winning 3-1 at home to Upton Youth Centre.

Ross Farquhar hit a hat-trick for Tattenhall with Lewis Bradley reducing the arrears for Upton.

Custom House suffered a dramatic late collapse as they went down 3-2 at early leaders Castrol SC.

Custom were seemingly set for victory after Andy Hornsby and Dale Harris efforts either side of half-time.

But three goals in the final 10 minutes of the contest, from Sam Moore, Neil Ashcroft and match-winner Lee Setter, meant Castrol came from behind to nick an unlikely 3-2 success.