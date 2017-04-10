Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny O’Brien has left Chester FC to make the leap into Finnish football.

The 21-year-old winger was in his second spell on loan with the Blues from Championship side Wigan Athletic after signing at the end of January but will now travel to Finland to play his football.

O’Brien, who made four appearance for Chester during his temporary spell, was recalled by Wigan, managed by Blues legend Graham Barrow, at the weekend and subsequently released to pave the way for a move to Nårpes Kraft FF, who play in the Kakkonen, Finnish football’s second tier.

Said O’Brien: “I just want to place on record my thanks to the gaffer (Jon McCarthy), Chris (Iwelumo) and Cal (McIntyre) for their help since I came for my second spell at the club, and especially to the gaffer who’s helped me over the past two seasons. I wish them all the best for the future.”

O’Brien, who spent a period of time on loan at Wrexham in the National League last season, made nine appearances for Chester during his first spell last term, scoring once.