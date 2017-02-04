Key Events
The travelling Blues fans
Chester fans have endured some miserable trips to Dagenham over the past 10 years, here’s hoping for more cheer today.
A place on the bench for Danny
The Blues swooped for right winger Danny O’Brien in midweek, signing the 20-year-old on a deal until the end of the season from Wigan Athletic.
He has to make do with a place on the bench today for the clash with the Daggers. He looked a decent prospect when he was with the Blues last season.
How the teams line up
Pre-match preparations
Dagenham line up
Justham, Widdowson, Robson, Raymond, Guttridge, Okenabihrie, Hawkins, Boucaud, Whitely, Deonnellan, Sheppard. Subs: Cousins, Doe, Howell, Benson, Maguire-Drew
Chester XI
Roberts, Horwood, Hunt, Astles, Hudson, Vassell, Durrell, George, Joyce, Shaw, Alabi
As you were for the Daggers
Team news shorty
No official word but expect Wade Joyce and Luke George to come into the Blues squad today at the expense of Ryan Lloyd and Kane Richards, neither of whom have travelled.
The last time we met
The Blues put on a superb display at home to the Daggers earlier in August and triumphed 3-0 thanks to goals from Tom Shaw, Elliott Durrell and James Alabi. More of the same would be great today, thanks.
Double blow
Jon McCarthy will have to re-shuffle his pack for today’s clash as Ryan Lloyd and Kane Richards both miss out.
Richards took to Twitter to explain his absence earlier.
In position
Welcome
After last weekend’s long trip to Dover, Chester are back on the road today to face a tough test against promotion-chasing Dagenham & Redbridge.
The Blues won the reverse fixture 3-0 earlier in the season but will be wary of a Daggers side riding high under John Still.
We’ll bring you all the action and updates from Victoria Road.
Here we go.