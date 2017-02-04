Key Events

The travelling Blues fans

Chester fans have endured some miserable trips to Dagenham over the past 10 years, here’s hoping for more cheer today.

A place on the bench for Danny

The Blues swooped for right winger Danny O’Brien in midweek, signing the 20-year-old on a deal until the end of the season from Wigan Athletic.

He has to make do with a place on the bench today for the clash with the Daggers. He looked a decent prospect when he was with the Blues last season.

Danny O'Brien in action for Chester last season
Danny O'Brien in action for Chester last season (Photo: Terry Marland)
How the teams line up

Pre-match preparations

Dagenham line up

Justham, Widdowson, Robson, Raymond, Guttridge, Okenabihrie, Hawkins, Boucaud, Whitely, Deonnellan, Sheppard. Subs: Cousins, Doe, Howell, Benson, Maguire-Drew

KEY EVENT

Chester XI

Roberts, Horwood, Hunt, Astles, Hudson, Vassell, Durrell, George, Joyce, Shaw, Alabi

As you were for the Daggers

Team news shorty

No official word but expect Wade Joyce and Luke George to come into the Blues squad today at the expense of Ryan Lloyd and Kane Richards, neither of whom have travelled.

The last time we met

The Blues put on a superb display at home to the Daggers earlier in August and triumphed 3-0 thanks to goals from Tom Shaw, Elliott Durrell and James Alabi. More of the same would be great today, thanks.

James Alabi makes it 3-0 against Dagenham
James Alabi makes it 3-0 against Dagenham (Photo: Terry Marland)
Double blow

Jon McCarthy will have to re-shuffle his pack for today’s clash as Ryan Lloyd and Kane Richards both miss out.

Richards took to Twitter to explain his absence earlier.

In position

Welcome

After last weekend’s long trip to Dover, Chester are back on the road today to face a tough test against promotion-chasing Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Blues won the reverse fixture 3-0 earlier in the season but will be wary of a Daggers side riding high under John Still.

We’ll bring you all the action and updates from Victoria Road.

Here we go.