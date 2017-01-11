Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday League

Danny Davies scored the first Chester & District Sunday League goal of the year to set Waggon & Horses on their way to a comfortable 11-0 home win over Axis United in Concorde Trophies Section A.

In a thoroughly one-sided first half Harley Bennion (3), Arron Pryce, Kieran Ball (2), James Henry (2 inc pen) and own goal added to Davies’ early opener.

Ball completed the scoring, and his hat-trick, after the break for third-placed Waggon, who have three games in hand on table-topping Westminster, who maintained their seven-point lead at the summit with a 5-1 victory at FC Hickory’s.

The prolific Carl Frost made it 10 goals in two matches by netting four times for Westminster, for whom Regan Barlow was also on target. Jonny Lawrence had equalised for Hickory’s.

Second-placed AFC Bears Paw withstood a late fightback to win 4-3 at home to Upton Youth Centre.

Nathan Mapletoft, Michael Sirret (2) and Ryan Chatburn put Paw in control but they were made to sweat after Ryan Finch, Luke Finch and Ben Collins struck.

Sutton Casuals moved up to fourth with a 6-4 success at home to FC Blacon.

Paul Butler (2), an own goal, Peter Barnet, Callum Doyle and James Fletcher did the damage for the high flyers with Scott Chard (2), Tom Sheridan and Jay Page reducing the arrears for depleted Blacon.

Custom House pulled off a Section B shock as they won 2-1 at home to second-placed Tarvin Rex.

And Custom’s win, secured by strikes from Bradley Claxton and match-winner Dale Harris after Sam Parsons levelled matters, was made all the more impressive given they were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

The Cat took full advantage of Tarvin’s slip by winning 3-1 at home to third-placed Spital Vaults to move three points clear at the top.

Ryan Abrahams and the 25-goal Chaney Lloyd netted in the final 15 minutes after Matty Astbury had restored parity for Spital by cancelling out Ryan Pleavin’s opener.

Adam Sweeney came out of goal to notch the last-gasp winner in Vauxhall SC’s 2-1 triumph at home to Dee Rangers.

Dewi Adamson fired Dee Rangers in front soon into the encounter and that was the way it stayed until the final 10 minutes when Joel Tunstall and Sweeney, who had played most of the contest between the posts, turned the tables.

Kirk Clarke and Matty Tarbuck earned West Park Rangers a battling 2-2 draw at Holdi.

If you are interested in entering a team into the Chester & District Sunday League next season, please contact secretary Trevor Jones on 01244 375404 or 07762 061074.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA made a welcome return to winning ways in West Cheshire League Division One with a 2-0 victory at home to Helsby.

Todd Reid’s side have been improving of late and they picked up the points their performances have been promising thanks to a superb lobbed finish from Lewis Dennan and a further effort from Lee Guirado.

Upton AA Reserves made it a club double with Sam Spidgeon scoring all of the goals in their 4-2 win at Redgate Rovers Reserves in Division Three.

Sandro Maletta (2) and Mike Jeffs were on target for Chester Nomads Reserves in their 3-3 draw at Litherland REMYCA Reserves while Helsby Reserves went down 9-0 at home to Ellesmere Port Town.

Cheshire League

Tarporley Victoria made the perfect start to the year as they won 4-2 at home to Cheadle Town FC Reserves to end their wait for a Cheshire League Division Two win.

Andrew Marlor (2), Matthew Burrows and Daniel Haralambous got the goals for Vics.

But it was an afternoon to forget for Malpas as they were beaten 11-0 at Denton Town in the Premier Division.

Deva Christleton pulled two points clear at the top of Division Two with a 2-0 home victory over Cuddington given to them by a brace of early Thomas Craig strikes.

Chester & Wirral League

Crossway produced the performance of the Chester & Wirral League Roodee Web Desgins Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy as they became the first side this season to beat Sutton Athletic despite missing a number of players.

The second-round tie finished 3-3 after exta-time with Brian Mills, Paul Seddon and Phil Goss on target for Crossway, who then won the penalty shootout, which was broadcast live on the league’s Facebook page, 5-4.

Mills netted the winning spot-kick.

AFC Essar (Josh Forster 3, Jamie Johnson 3, Stuart Clark, Lee Reynolds) were 8-3 winners at home to Elton Athletic (Jack Owen, Adam Brown, Mitch Jarvis) while Upton JFC (Spencer Rogers 5, Callum Berry 4, Tom Berry 2, Joe Williams, Stephen Kamperman) romped to a 13-2 home victory over AFC Quays United (Addy Bottley, Arran Stockton).

Also through are Neston Nomads 3rds, who won 4-1 at home to Hoole Rangers (Matt Sharp), and Ellesmere Port, whose opponents Lodge Bar failed to raise a team due to illness.

With Birkenhead Town’s clash with Blacon Youth called off, Newton Athletic cut the gap to the summit of the Queensferry Sports Premier Division to four points with a 5-2 success at home to MBNA.

Ben Woodman, Dan Christian, Mark Moorefield, Lewis Davenport and Michael Lee-McIntyre shared the strikes for second-placed Newton with Robbie Davies and Hon Edwards replying for the bankers.

Kelsall were beaten 4-0 at home by third-placed Shaftesbury Youth (Ian McGraa, John McGraa, Ryan Griffiths, Jimmy Gomez) while Chester Nomads 3rds (John Roberts, Mark Cuthbert) suffered a 6-2 loss at Higher Bebington Kelma.

Cestrian Alex moved within two points of top spot in Olympic Trophies Division One with a vital 5-3 victory at New Ferry Rangers (Ian Hulley 2pens, Sean Hyland).

Adie Gough scored his 494th and 495th goals for Alex, for whom Mark Blake, Nial Peaker and Stuart Putson also struck.

In another important battle, Clubbies (Nick Whittaker, Jake Johnson 2, Liam McGovern 2) won 5-3 at home to Franklyn’s (Colin Singleton, Ash Williams, Dave Hird).

FC UBER (Stephen Dodd 3, Jordan Jones 2, Andrew Whitton 2, Graham Dodd, Tom Berry) were 9-2 winners at Whitby Athletic.

In Link Up Division Two, Chester Argyle (Zack Caveney, Cam Black, James Pembo 2) edged a thriller at home to Hoole Youth 4-3 but Upton Rangers lost 7-1 at St Saviours (Carl Ngiam, Liam Wall 2, Callum Wynne, James Atkins 2, Carl McLeod).

Overpool Athletic (Andy Merner) won a hard-fought battle 2-0 at Blacon Youth Reserves.

In Tarvin Precision Vets Division B, there were home wins for Tarvin, 3-0 against Dee Rangers, and Higher Bebington Kelma (Bill Roberts 2, Dave Griffiths, Mike Ryan, Greg Barsley), 5-0 against Ashton Vets, while in Division C, Kevin Bimpson got the only goal of the game as Avenue won 1-0 at home to Bushell Athletic.

In the Friday Nights 11s, Royal Flush (Steve Simmons 2, Lewis Harris) inflicted the first defeat of the season on table-toppers Blacon Vets (Jamie Rogers), winning 3-1, while Travs (Jamie Price 2, Richard Dean, Rob Shenton) edged out M&S Bank (Ben Baraclough, Andy Simpson pen) 4-2.

Cheshire Amateur Cup

Chester Nomads suffered Cheshire Amateur Cup heartbreak as they lost their big quarter-final tie 3-2 at home to holders Ashville.

Nomads seemed set to take their place in the last four after going two goals in front in a stirring encounter played in front of a large crowd.

Jack Delgado opened the scoring in the 42nd minute from the penalty spot and his brother Dan doubled the advantage soon after the restart by heading home from a free kick.

But Nomads lost their way thereafter and Ashville, who play one division down in the West Cheshire League, restored parity through Jake Prescott, who fired in after Andy Metcalf saved superbly from Tommy Quinn, and Jay Clare, who curled in a trademark free kick.

And the comeback was complete 17 minutes from the end of normal time when Sam Hunt forced the ball over the line following a strong run and cross from the impressive Will Bulpin.