Craig Mahon says it is an ‘honour and a privilege’ to play for Chester FC after breaking the reformed club’s all-time appearance record.

Irish winger Mahon eclipsed former skipper George Horan’s 159 appearances in league and cup competitions for the Blues with his appearance at Gateshead on Tuesday night .

It was the 28-year-old’s 160th appearance since signing for the club in the summer of 2013 from Vauxhall Motors.

And, while the 3-2 defeat may have taken some of the gloss off the achievement, Mahon couldn’t hide his pride at reaching the milestone.

He said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to say I have played for Chester for 160 games.

“I had messages of my mum and dad [before Gateshead] saying how proud they were.

“It was a really nice occasion for myself, but obviously the result took the shine off it a little bit, but I will never forget what the club has done for me, what gaffers previous have done for me and what the fans have done for me.

“I’m very grateful and all I can do is keep working hard on the pitch and keep repaying them in that way.”

Mahon was handed a starting berth against the Heed on Tuesday and will be hoping to make it 161 appearances this weekend when the Blues travel to high-flying Dover Athletic on Saturday (3pm).

Chester are in the Vanarama National League relegation zone with eight points from 10 games having won just once so far.

But Mahon is confident that they can glean something from their visit to the Crabble.

“Hopefully I can bring a little luck of the Irish on Saturday because it is going to be tough going down to Dover,” he said.

“Obviously they are up near the top of the league and doing well, but with the squad of boys we have in the dressing room I really think we can take something from there. I wouldn’t be surprised if we came away with three points.

“We just need that little bit of luck and that bit of consistency on the pitch.”