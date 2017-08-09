Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conor Mitchell believes the competition for the number one spot at Chester FC can only be a good thing for both players and the team.

Mitchell, 21, completed his loan switch from Premier League side Burnley just hours before Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to AFC Fylde , Chester’s opening encounter of the 2017/18 Vanarama National League.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international was given the nod ahead of Alex Lynch between the sticks and impressed with a confident and competent display, capping it with a stunning one-handed save to deny a fizzing Sam Finley effort that looked destined for the net.

His performance has no doubt put him in a strong position to retain his place for the visit of FC Halifax Town on Saturday (3pm), although he knows that neither he nor Lynch can rest on their laurels.

“Competition in every position is healthy for the team,” said Mitchell, a member of Burnley’s U23 side.

“I’ll push him and he’ll push me and we’re both fighting for that shirt and it can only be positive for us, the gaffer and the team.

“That’s what I’m there for (on Finley save), it’s my job to keep the ball out of the net and that’s what I’ll do. It was disappointing not to keep a clean sheet but I’m happy enough.”

The deal to sign Mitchell, who arrives on an initial deal until January 1, came late in the day yesterday, although the Northern Irishman says he was more than ready to be called upon.

He said: “I really enjoyed it. It had been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks but managed to push it through.

“It was a little bit tenterhooks at one time but I was preparing myself mentally to be playing in the game and stayed professional. I had that mindset that I was going to be signing and I was ready for that.”

And Mitchell, who played in the pre-season friendly clash with Port Vale, has been heartened by the welcome he has received from his new teammates and is now aiming to make the most of his time with the Blues.

“They are a great bunch of lads,” he said.

“The staff have been brilliant, the players have been brilliant and I’m really enjoying being here. Sometimes coming into a group it’s a bit tentative and your like the new lad in school but the lads have been top notch for me.

“It’s a completely different environment to under-23 football and it’s great exposure for me. I’m enjoying every minute of it, it’s been a really good start and I just want to build on that now.”