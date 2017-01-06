Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conference Call is back - and what better way to kick-off our first weekly bulletin of the year from around the non-league top flight than to focus on the transfer activities of Chester FC's rivals.

With the Football League transfer window now well and truly open, it is clearly jolting Vanarama National League clubs into life, too.

There has been a lot going on, not least at those lot from down the A483...

Wrexham

Kai Edwards, the wonderfully named Nortei Nortey and Tyler Harvey have all cancelled their contracts at the club while Jordan Evans' has turned down the chance to extend his short-term deal.

Defender Edwards, who has made 25 appearances for Wrexham this season, and scored their last-gasp winner in a vital Boxing Day victory over Southport, has now signed for Welsh Premier League high flyers Gap Connah's Quay.

Dragons manager Dean Keates said: "Kai has gone to Connah’s Quay. He has come in and done well, I was playing him at right-back, he didn’t want to play there, he saw himself as a centre-half and there was an offer that came in for him. I put it to the lad and he expressed a wish to consider it."

Connah's Quay boss Andy Morrison, whose side are captained by treble-winning Chester skipper George Horan, said: "We are delighted to welcome Kai to the club. When we became aware that Kai was available, we had to move fast as players of his quality are in short supply."

Earlier this week Wrexham allowed Gerry McDonagh to return to Nottingham Forest and released fellow forward Shaun Harrad, who has since joined Torquay United, who have also extended the loan of Exeter City striker Jamie Reid following the loss of Nathan Blissett to Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

The Dragons are hoping to make at least one addition before tomorrow's crucial clash at home to Woking, who have freshened up their attack by completing a loan deal for Connor Hall from Sheffield United and allowing Delamo Sam-Yorke to join Maidstone United, who have also signed midfielder Reece Prestedge on loan from Bromley.

One player who will not play for Wrexham again is Sean Newton. The former Chester City defender has now made his loan move to York City permamnent. Basement boys York have also signed Philippines international midfielder Luke Woodland, who made two appearance for the Blues last season, and handed a permanent contract to veteran marksman Jon Parkin.

Meanwhile, the highly rated Jordan Davies could make his Dragons debut against Woking. Despite yet kicking a ball in English football, the 18-year-old, who had a successful spell on loan at Bangor City earlier this season, is being tracked by Football League clubs, with one potential suitor thought to be Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.

Braintree Town

Having lost the services of FIVE wingers, most notably star man Simeon Akinola, who has joined Barnet for £40,000, Chester's opponents tomorrow have bolstered their options on the flanks by signing Kris Twardek on loan from Millwall and one-time Manchester City, Ipswich Town and England youth winger Alex Henshall after he left Margate.

Also joining the Iron is midfielder Jordan Sanderson, who last season played in Greece.

Mike Fuller is joined by Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock to discuss the latest Blues news

Macclesfield Town

Macc have beaten a number of their league rivals to the loan signing of Bury frontman Anthony Dudley.

It comes after the Silkmen sold winger, and former Chester loanee, Jack Mackreth to the Shakers.

Macc have also snapped up well-travelled midfielder Laurence Bell, who has some back story.

Southport

Apart from rivalling the Blues for the signature of Ryan Lloyd, the Sandgrounders have released winger James Caton, another player who had a short spell at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium in he past.

Best of the rest

Aldershot Town have brought in Jonny Giles on loan from Oxford United. He becomes the second player the Shots have signed using funds raised from their Boost The Budget scheme, which allows fans to contribute to boss Gary Waddock's first-team budget.

Wolves goalkeeper Jonathan Flatt and Wycombe Waderers midfielder Dan Rowe have joined Barrow AFC on loan and could feature in their new club's sold-out FA Cup clash at home to Rochdale tomorrow.

Boreham Wood have signed forward Jason Williams on loan from Southend United while Dagenham & Redbridge have bolstered their ranks with the loan capture of young West Brom defender Shaun Donnellan.

Versatile full-back James Hurst, who was once on the books of West Brom, has signed for Dover Athletic , who have insisted they will not sell the league's leading goalscorer, Ricky Miller, on the cheap. Chairman Jim Parmenter said: "It would take an extraordinary offer being submitted to even trigger discussions about a transfer."

Eastleigh have let midfielder Jake Howells go while Guiseley have confirmed former Leeds United, QPR and Crawley Town midfielder Simon Walton, who dashed Chester's hopes of a Nethermoor victory last month, will remain with the club until the end of the season, along with ex-Airbus UK Broughton and Wolves attacker Jake Cassidy.

Table-topping Lincoln City have signed Reading's Republic of Ireland Under-21 international defender on loan from Reading.

And, finally, Solihull Moors have rejected bids from Grimsby Town for leading marksman Akwasi Asante and midfielder Jamey Osborne, the latter who scored in the New Year's Day win at Chester, and signed that man Nortey after his release from Wrexham.

See you this time next week.